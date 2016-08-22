Warren Moon on the golden era of Seahawk Football 22 Aug 2016 09:40

Written by Derek Johnson

Seattle fans watch eras come and go. The Sonics of the 1990s had Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp, before team unity fell apart and potential was lost.

The Mariners also had their time in the sun with Griffey, Randy Johnson and Alex Rodriguez all playing together. But one-by-one, those guys wanted out and the clubhouse mood grew sour. The M’s never reached the World Series, and soon faded into oblivion.

NFL Hall-of-Famer and Duvall resident Warren Moon (left) talks with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. (Photo by Elaine Thompson, Associated Press)

But the Seahawks of today seem different. After winning the Super Bowl in 2013, times were ripe for regression. First came the devastating loss at the one-yard line in the Super Bowl versus the Patriots. Then came the Kam Chancellor holdout last year that helped sap the team of its mojo.

With fall camp now underway, this team seems primed for another championship run. Warren Moon certainly likes what he sees. The NFL Hall-of-Famer and Seahawk broadcaster doesn’t see any weakness.

“The defense was ranked #1 in many categories last season and that core group is back,” Moon said. “Russell Wilson continues to improve at quarterback, and they are talented at every position on offense. The kicker and punter are both outstanding. This team is strong across the board.”

Fans continue to fret over the offensive line, and with some reason. With so much youth and inexperience, Russell Wilson often ran for his life in the first half of last season.

“They solidified their offensive line,” Moon said. “They went through 3-4 centers last year. Russell Okung got hurt and then got back into the lineup. Once they got that figured out that’s when that unit started to gel. It was a combination of the line playing better, and going to the quick passing game that helped. But it wasn’t just from the quick passing game, the offensive line deserves some credit. There were times Russell had to hold the ball to throw down the field and he was still getting that protection.

“I like what I’ve seen so far,” Moon added. “The offensive line is better than what people are giving it credit for. If they keep getting better and stay healthy they’re going to be pretty good up front.”

Moon seems eager to see the further development of Russell Wilson.

“Once the offensive line settled down at the halfway point last season, that’s when he took off,” Moon said. “He finished by throwing 24 touchdown passes and only one interception. He has a good feel and command for the offense. I think [offensive coordinator] Darrel Bevel really understands what Russell does best. Russell has been in the same system his entire time in the NFL. He’ll continue to recognize the various nuances and the game will continue to slow down on the other side of the ball for him.”

Meanwhile, a talented class of rookies have impressed Moon. He believes that Jarran Reed, a defensive tackle out of Alabama, will eventually take Brandon Mebane’s place in the starting lineup.

“He comes out of Alabama and has played some big-time football in the SEC,” Moon said. “He has played in national championship games. So I don’t think he’s wide-eyed and overwhelmed by anything he’s seeing. He plays with a great motor and he’s a big strong guy. So I’m very impressed with him so far.”

C.J. Prosise, a big, bruising running back out of Notre Dame, has sat out much of fall camp.

“We haven’t seen very much of him so far because of a hamstring problem,” Moon said. But they see a lot of promise in him because he used to be a wide receiver and has very good hands. He was moved to running back while at Notre Dame. He’s a really good running back but can catch the football. So they will use him a lot throwing the football on third down, and splitting him out and doing different things for him. If he shows some consistency and stays healthy he could be a real big surprise.”

Moon hastened to include offensive tackle Germain Ifedi in the discussion.

“He has already shown he is a man and is not going to back down from anything,” he said. “He has gained a lot of respect from veterans on the team from some scuffles they have had in one-on-one drills. He hasn’t backed down. He has gained a lot of respect in the locker room as a tough, tough player.”

The 2016 schedule smiles favorably on the Seahawks. The season opens with games against the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. The odds look good for a fast start.

Last season, the Kam Chancellor holdout cast a pall over the month of September. But this year, harmony prevails throughout the organization. The contract extensions given to coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider maintain the unity. Unlike the what-might-have-been lore of the Sonics and Mariners, these Seahawks are maximizing their chances in this golden era.

“I think that is one of the reason why this organization can be good not just for this season but for the long haul because of the continuity they have in the front office,” Moon said. “The continuity they have on the field with their core players with long-term deals. Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, all those guys signed to long-term deals. And I’m sure they’re working on something for Michael Bennett, who has outplayed his contract. It wouldn’t surprise me if they got something done for him during the season. When you take care of your best players and keep those guys together and keep your front office people together it creates a family atmosphere. And it keeps great continuity where everyone knows what to expect from everyone else.

“You’ve got to give Paul Allen a lot of credit for it getting done, as he’s the guy at the top,” Moon said. “And he’s had enough foresight to keep this group together for as long as he can.”