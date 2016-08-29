Falcons ready to open the season vs. Kentwood 29 Aug 2016 08:26

Written by Derek Johnson

It’s that point in fall camp, where players are tired of beating on each other, and yearn to attack someone in a different colored jersey.

Quarterback Jaden Sheffey drops back to pass during a drill. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

That chance comes this Friday night at Pop Keeney Stadium, when the Kentwood Conquerors come to town.

“I’m excited for the season,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “We’ve been going game prep. Getting to that point where you’re practicing and reppin’, and with that competition right around the corner, you get excited as a football coach to start the season.”

Mack Minnehan seems poised for individual honors this fall. The senior strong safety says he can’t wait to start playing games that count.

“Everybody on the team knows we have a lot of talent this year,” Minnehan said. “I don’t think we’re as respected as we should be. We’re keeping everybody really intense and focused. The defense is experienced, ready and hungry. We’re all ball hawks and playmakers. We’ve got lots of great players returning, we’re ready to go.”

Quarterback Jaden Sheffey will be making his first career start at quarterback Friday night. During an interview after practice, the newcomer conducted himself in a calm and composed manner.

“Just coming to a new program, as a offense as a whole we’ve been able to get chemistry with the line and receivers,” Sheffey said. “To get that trust down. For me it’s been more about my reads and recognizing defenses down to a science. To let our athletes make plays.”

Left tackle Cade Beresford is 6'6" and progressing nicely in camp. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

When asked about team goals, Sheffey said: “We’re an experienced group. We’re excited to get after it. KingCo and State is high on our list of goals. But we’re going to take it one game at a time.”

At the tail end of practice, assistant coach Mike Monan addressed the team with a statement that can not only be applied to football, but to life. Monan referenced how a certain player had missed practice, and then a second stringer had been injured. So this meant that suddenly the third string player was in the mix this day getting lots of quality reps. Monan’s point was that everyone should always prepare and be ready, for no one knows when their time might come.

“That message goes back to our core,” Maxwell explained. “We were just at Warm Beach [for camp] and we were working on personal growth. We have principles that we call the Falcon Core Principles. Striving to be a better player, student, brother, etc. It’s the Above the Line philosophy that [Ohio State coach] Urban Meyer talks about. It’s your goals and motivation. Will you go through the motions and maybe be below that line? Or are your goals strong enough where you will do the little things every day to be above the line? Will you be ready when you get that chance to play?

“That’s part of what makes being a football coach so much fun,” Maxwell said. “To take football situations like that and show these kids how they can be applied to real life.”