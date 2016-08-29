WHS Football: Two former Falcons played in same CFL game 29 Aug 2016 08:33

Written by Derek Johnson

The opening kickoff sailed through the air at le Stade Percival-Molson. The Montreal Alouettes were hosting the B.C. Lions on August 4th. But a special nuance existed in this matchup between CFL teams. Two boys from Woodinville were squaring off.

Maxx Forde is a 24-year-old defensive lineman for the Lions, while Aaron Lavarius is a 28-year-old defensive end for the Alouettes.

“I ended up blocking Aaron on the opening kickoff,” Forde said with a chuckle. “I’m on the wedge on kickoff returns. I was blocking someone else, we had a double team going. He slid off on someone else, so I worked up a bit. I ended up on a double team with Aaron. I tried to put a hit on him but I don’t think I got much of one.”

“I just remember running down and suddenly a big guy put his hands on me,” Lavarius said. “And then he said ‘Hey what’s up?’ I realized who it was. It was his first game on the active roster, so we didn’t know he was going to play. It was a surprise to see old Maxx trying to knock my head off.”

After the play, the two had a quick reunion, before retreating to their respective teams.

“It wasn’t a time for hugs and warm reunions,” Lavarius said. “But it was a good feeling to know that another Woodinville kid had made it into professional sports.”

Aaron Lavarius (#97) and Maxx Forde (#48) got to reunite on August 4th in Montreal. Included in the photo is Rolly Lumbala (#46). All three men played at the University of Idaho. (Courtesy photo)

______

The path Lavarius took to the CFL included a stint in the NFL. After playing for Wayne Maxwell at Woodinville (2003-2005), he played collegiately at Idaho.

Lavarius was on the practice roster with the 2012 New England Patriots. That was the year Tom Brady and company lost to the NY Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

Aaron Lavarius (#97) jogging off the field with Montreal teammates. (Photo courtesy of the Montreal Alouettes – Dominick Gravel)

Playing for the Patriots taught Lavarius many lessons.

“That was about as hard an environment to be in for football as any team,” he said. “It really showed me how a top-tiered organization does things. The way they approach things is super, super professional. I’ve carried some of those lessons with me.”

But these days, Lavarius plays in Montreal, a bilingual city thriving with culture and variety.

“It’s a great city and I’m fortunate to be a part of the organization here,” Lavarius said. “There are so many things to experience here that maybe you don’t get to experience in Woodinville. I enjoyed my time in Woodinville, but here you’ve got a small island with millions of people from all walks of life. I have my wife and son here and we’re experiencing things and cultures from all over the world. It’s a lot of fun.”

At le stade Percival-Molson, the PA announcer narrates the game in both English and French. It can be a bizarre experience for Americans there for the first time.

“When I came up here I was worried [the coaches] would be coaching guys up in French,” Lavarius said with a laugh. “I tried to learn some French but I haven’t been too successful. I know what ‘open’ and ‘closed’ means on the doors of restaurants, but that’s about it.”

Meanwhile, the path that Maxx Forde took to the CFL has been equally interesting.

Former Falcon Maxx Forde, now with the BC Lions. (Photo courtesy of the BC Lions)

After his senior season at Woodinville in 2010, Forde had an scholarship offer to play for the Washington State Cougars. His dad had played for the Cougs in the 1980s, and it seemed like young Maxx might go there too. But the Cougs were in turmoil at the time. So he chose Idaho, where he was teammates for one year with senior Aaron Lavarius.

“I felt better about the circumstances at Idaho, so that’s where I chose to play,” Forde said.

Forde has spent the first two years of his pro career with the BC Lions. With three downs instead of four, a bigger field and different rules, the CFL is somewhat a foreign world.

“There are some quirky rules that are different from American football,” Forde said. “There was a little bit of an adjustment when I first got up here.”

When his Lions flew across the country for their August 4th game in Montreal, it was Forde’s first game on the active roster. A big moment in his young life.

“That game in Montreal, it’s primarily a French-speaking city, so that’s one thing,” Forde said. “For whatever reason they have both teams on the same sideline, so that was kind of weird.”

Forde played on the kickoff return and punt return teams. He also got in on 10-15 snaps, he said.

“It was a blur and I was kind of amped up,” he said. “I tried to calm down but I’m not sure I did.”

As for the game itself, the BC Lions rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a 38-18 win over the Alouettes. Quarterback Jonathon Jennings completed 27-of-32 passes for 331 yards. Loucheiz Purifoy had a scoop-and-score that broke things open.

After the game, Lavarius and Forde reunited on the field, along with fellow Idaho alum Rolly Lumbala.

The Woodinville duo looked back fondly at the old days with the Falcons.

“That time of my life was pretty awesome,” Forde said. “Playing with a bunch of kids that had grown up together, and then playing for coach Maxwell. It was my first exposure to playing real football. I learned a lot from coach Maxwell and coach Manu Tuiasosopo, who was the d-line coach at that time.”

Forde’s favorite memory was a Halloween game where the Falcons blanked Issaquah 21-0. “It was a dominating performance and it was pretty fun,” Forde said.

“I remember being so intimidated by coach Maxwell back in the day,” Lavarius said. “He was so imposing, so intense. He approaches the game with so much competitive spirit. But when I came back [to visit], he was real nice to me and stuff. It’s funny how things change when you’re young. I was just a punk kid, 16-17 years old. But now you’re older and get to see a softer side to him. Maybe he’s changed a little over the years, I don’t know. I think his intensity has helped me in my professional career. I’m very thankful for coach Maxwell.”