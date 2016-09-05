Kenny Easley recovering from triple bypass 05 Sep 2016 02:53

Written by Derek Johnson

Former Seahawk also named senior finalist for NFL Hall of Fame

It started as a typical evening. Kenny Easley, the 57-year-old former Seahawk, sat back in his Virginia home to watch the news on MSNBC. But on this night of July 23rd, his life was about to veer violently off course.

“I just felt all of a sudden like I couldn’t breathe,” Easley said. “My oldest daughter noticed I was taking deep breaths. She asked what was wrong. Then she went and got my wife.”

Known in his playing days as “The Enforcer,” Easley was one of the most feared players in football. Known for his speed, intelligence and hellacious hitting, he was the prototypical safety. The NFL selected him as its 1984 Defensive Player of the Year.

But now, as his wife Gail attached a blood pressure monitor to his arm, Easley could only sit and helplessly wait.

His blood pressure registered as 169/139. His pulse was 30.

“My body was starving for air,” Easley said. “My wife said that we were going to the hospital. They put my shoes on and we went. And that’s when we found out we were dealing with something pretty big. She probably saved my life.”

The doctor ran a catheter and discovered that Easley had three blocked arteries. The former Seahawk said he couldn’t believe this was happening to him.

“The doctor told me I was a lucky man,” Easley said. “He said that most people who come in with three arteries clogged, they’re dead. He said with a pulse of thirty, you’re basically dead. He said ‘I don’t how it is you’re sitting here talking to me. I know you’re disappointed, but most people don’t get this opportunity to get this type of thing fixed.’”

So Kenny Easley underwent triple bypass surgery. He was forced to cancel a trip to the Northwest for a golf event.

Kenny Easley returning an interception against the Miami Dolphins in the 1980s. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Seahawks/Corky Trewin)

After surgery, he struggled for breath. A nurse told him it would get better over time. He asked if he could sit upright and the nurse said yes. She said most people do that for a couple months to escape the sense of suffocation.

As Easley spoke with a reporter, he paused repeatedly to catch his breath.

“It’s a slow process,” Easley said. “When they cut a man’s chest bone open and grab his heart and do what they do, then put it back together, it takes the chest bone a little time to heal.

“As it heals, it seems to press the air out of my chest and I can’t breathe,” he said. “When I go to bed I have to sit up, I have to sit up because I can’t stand the feeling of the air being pressed out of me. The doctor says it will take 6-8 months to heal before that sensation will go away.”

Easley said he hasn’t had a good night’s sleep in over a month.

“I’ve never been much of a drinker and I’ve never smoked,” he said. “I’ve lived a fairly clean lifestyle. For three of my arteries to get clogged up, I didn’t know what to think.”

In the days that followed the surgery, legions of people reached out to Easley. In talking about it, Easley choked back tears.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “People have called, sent stuff. Out of concern. It’s been overwhelming. Cards, good wishes, flowers, text messages. The unfortunate thing is that some days I feel better than others. Some days when I wake up I don’t want to even move from where I am. But I know I need to get up and walk around the house ... I feel like I just cannot do it... And sometimes I feel like I can do it.”

As fate would have it, Easley also received great news last month. The NFL Hall of Fame listed him as a senior finalist. He had always been turned down in the past because of a kidney illness that derailed his playing career after only seven seasons.

“That was surprising and very needed at that time,” Easley said. “I had really given up on the Hall of Fame. When they’ve talked about me over the years, it was always the same thing: ‘Had he played a little longer he would have been a shoe-in.’ But almost thirty years after I played football in Seattle, there were a couple people whom I’ve never met, who were adamant to make an argument that I belonged ... They appealed to the Hall of Fame people, made comparative analysis, and got that message presented to the Hall of Fame committee. And apparently the Hall of Fame people read it, and the decision was made that I should be inducted.”

On the days Easley wakes up devoid of energy, he ponders the Hall of Fame.

“That’s one of the things that drives me every day, particular on the days that I don’t feel well,” Easley said. “I just got to get over the hump. And getting over that hump is to get that chest bone healthy. So I can breathe without struggling. Once I get over that, I should be fine. Really fine.”

One of Easley’s well wishers was current Seahawk safety Kam Chancellor.

“When I read the tweet from Kam, and the things he said there, he said that he was happy for me,” Easley said.

Then Easley paused for breath before adding: “That was nice to hear.”