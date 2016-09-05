WHS Football: Falcons lay siege to Conquerors 31-7 05 Sep 2016 03:01

Written by Derek Johnson

Perhaps talk of a grudge match was inevitable. After all, the Woodinville Falcons dispatched of Kentwood in last year’s 4A playoffs. When the two teams were scheduled for a rematch to open this season, local newspapers pointed to it as Kentwood’s revenge game.

But there would be no revenge, not on this night. The Falcons, relying on a balanced attack, cruised past the Conks 31-7 at Pop Keeney Stadium last Friday.

Falcon players celebrate a first half touchdown. From left-to-right, Derek Beers, Michael Roth and Brett Accimus. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Woodinville’s Brent Accimus returned the game’s opening kickoff to midfield, thus setting the tone for the entire night. Marvelous performances ensued: Tailback Derek Hamer gashed the Conk defense for 118 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Michael Roth caught 3 passes for 66 yards and a score. Linebacker Ben Metzger led the defense with 9 tackles. Defensive back Seth Pregler played shutdown coverage. Defensive lineman Caleb Hess had a pair of quarterback sacks. And quarterback Jaden Sheffey, making his first start as a Falcon, completed 8-of-14 for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Jaden is well-rounded and strong mentally,” Maxwell said. “If you’re a QB you’d better be pretty good in the head. If he was nervous it didn’t show. His true personality came out in the game and he did a great job.”

“I just felt like the Lord gave me some peace of mind to start the game,” Sheffey said. “Just going out there and trusting my teammates, trusting the linemen to protect me, and trusting my receivers to get open and catch the ball.”

Woodinville outgained Kentwood 282-194, and out-rushed them 193-33. That was largely due to the big boys up front.

“We’ve got a hungry group of guys that are ready to compete,” Maxwell said. “Our offensive line did a fantastic job. You think about all the pass plays where Jaden had time to connect with his guys, or had time to scramble.”

Woodinville's Brett Accimus breaks into the clear for a long gain. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The leader on this year’s Woodinville defense is strong safety Mack Minnehan. But it was a play he made on offense that gave him his biggest adrenaline rush. On a run play in the first half, he carried the ball into the flat and then turned upfield, before lowering his shoulder and blasting a Kentwood tackler to the turf.

“We’ve been going through practice and haven’t done any tackling or had full contact,” Minnehan said with a smile. “That felt incredible.”

Sheffey also grinned when asked of his first experience playing in Pop Keeney Stadium.

“I loved the environment,” he said. “The student section is awesome.”

Next up for Woodinville is a non-conference game this Friday at Edmonds-Woodway. Kickoff is early at 5 p.m.