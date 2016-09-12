WHS Girls Soccer: Happy days are here again as Falcons beat Eastlake 12 Sep 2016 11:09

Written by Derek Johnson

One year ago, you could’ve hardly spotted the Woodinville Falcons on a roadmap to the KingCo 4A playoffs. Plagued by problems on and off the field, they sank in the standings as a morose pall hung over the team.

But that was then, and this is now. The Lady Falcons of today are suddenly among the best teams in KingCo.

Woodinville’s thrilling 4-3 win over Eastlake last Thursday sent a signal to the rest of the conference. This fact wasn’t lost upon the Woodinville players. For when the final whistle sounded, you’ve never seen such happy girls. They jumped and dog piled onto each other at midfield. They laughed and shrieked and celebrated. You would have thought they’d won the State title.

Falcon players celebrate after a big goal against Eastlake. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“It’s fantastic, it makes me feel really good to see that,” Woodinville coach Nathan Davis said. “That’s why you coach. You coach because you want to see these girls succeed inside and outside of school. To see them do this, it will be momentum that will carry them into the rest of the season.”

Woodinville improved its record to 1-0 in KingCo 4A, and 2-0 overall.

Paige Grover, a blossoming superstar on the softball field, serves also as the Falcon goalie.

“We’re really excited to have a good season and every win contributes to that,” she said. “Each of us are willing to do what it takes to win.”

Leading into this season’s tryouts, Coach Davis really emphasized fitness.

“In the second half the difference was our fitness,” he said. “[Eastlake] started strong and our girls picked it up. We knew where their weak spot was and we took advantage of it, and it started working for us. It was a nice win for us.”

Torrey Lind (#10) kicks a ball along the sideline. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

But another difference that stands out this year is the beautiful passing and aggressive patience on offense. The players seem more aware of their roles.

“One of the things I’ve been telling them is to play simple,” Davis said. “It’s a very complicated game already, and if you try to do too much it becomes more complicated. So just play simple. The first person you see is the person [to pass to]. If you do that, the other team gives chase and gets tired. It’s just a good way to play soccer. We came in prepared and ready to go and our fitness was there.”

Davis gives inspirational quotes to his players. The common themes are hard work and team spirit.

“I’ve emphasized to the seniors about just being a team,” he said. “Last year it wasn’t something we had. We were not a group, we were very independent of each other. This year it’s been stressed to play together as a group. We’ve got to communicate, and be open to criticism, and give and take, and the girls have been open to it. It’s been amazing to watch them do it.”