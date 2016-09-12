WHS Football: Falcons shut down Warriors, remain unbeaten 12 Sep 2016 11:12

Written by Derek Johnson

This game was as predictable as an Adam Sandler movie, and as pedestrian as a tuna fish sandwich.

Led by Jake Kim’s three quarterback sacks and Derek Hamer’s two rushing touchdowns, the Woodinville Falcons cruised past Edmonds-Woodway 31-0 last Friday night at Edmonds Stadium.

With the win, Woodinville improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Warriors fell to 0-2-1.

“We feed off each other’s energy,” defensive end Jake Kim said. “Our first team defense didn’t allow any points last week, and we got a shutout this week. So we’re pretty excited.”

This game had a different feel to it, starting with the opening kickoff, which sailed through the air at the odd time of 5 p.m.

Sophomore Aiden Colley sacks the Edmonds-Woodway quarterback. (Photo by Colleen Colley)

The Falcons completely dominated every statistical category. The defense held Edmonds-Woodway to 7 total yards, while forcing six turnovers. They also held the Warriors to exactly 0 passing yards despite 15 pass attempts. Kim and linebacker Ben Metsker led the way with four tackles apiece. Quinn Schreyer and Seth Pregler added three tackles apiece.

“I’m real happy,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said, “The situation was different, with the early game, traveling over here, and starting school this week and we’re finally in our new remodeled building [at Woodinville High School]. So there were a lot of firsts this week. The question was, could we focus with energy? And our guys responded. We controlled the tempo of the game, the defense showed up and performed well. Offensively, we did some good things, but we did have some miscues that we will need to clean up. But I liked the focus and energy our kids had.”

Brett Accimus celebrates his scoop-and-score TD in the second half. (Photo by Dale Garvey)

One noticeable trait of this year’s team is its composure and consistency.

“We do have a young core of kids, with a lot of juniors out there playing,” Maxwell said. “The biggest question mark for us this season was how fast would they mature as a team. And I would say they have done a great job of it so far.”

From Woodinville’s perspective, there were only three areas of concern, but none glaring. The Falcons were 3-of-13 on third down conversions, which was a paltry 23 percent clip. The offense lost two fumbles, which induced cringes from the coaching staff. And quarterback Jaden Sheffey had a tendency to hold onto the ball too long rather than throw it away and avoid lost yardage. But given the fact he’s such a composed young man with only two career starts, it stands to reason this won’t be an issue deep into the season.

This coming week is when KingCo conference play begins, and the games are for real. The Newport Knights, led by dual-threat quarterback Brandon Steinberg, run the Wing-T offense. Their line is anchored by center Caleb Richardson. This ground attack will give the Falcons a new look.

“Newport will provide a big challenge for us,” Maxwell said. “But our guys have been working hard and are ready for the challenge.”