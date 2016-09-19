WHS Girls Swim and Dive: Team roster triples in size after Olympics 19 Sep 2016 11:05

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville coach Annie Price sees this every four years. The Olympics roll around, millions of Americans watch, and suddenly more girls join the Falcon team.

Such was the case last month, the Woodinville roster swelled from 14 kids a year ago, to 39 this season.

Woodinville’s Rylee Downs gives her all vs. Eastlake. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“It’s just seeing Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky and all these big names,” Price said. “These girls are all motivated to be part of the swim team. As a young swimmer, or even a swimmer my age, when you see those athletes on TV you feel like that could be you. It’s that feeling that anything is possible. There are all these possibilities.”

Sophomore Lauren Drew, a rising star for the Falcons, actually traveled this summer to see the Olympic trials.

“It’s really inspirational to see the swimmers, especially the ones that are fresh out of high school,” Drew said. “They are nineteen and twenty years old, breaking record. It’s great to see them swim and compete.”

With the young season now underway, Rylee Downs described how one’s conditioning improves in these early weeks of the season.

Woodinville’s Karoline Wucherer seems suspended in mid-air after launching herself off the diving board. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“I feel way more in shape than I did two weeks ago,” Downs said. “I feel better mentally and physically all over. It’s in the lungs and the way you feel on top of the water.”

Downs was asked to explain this further.

“The more fit you get in this sport, the higher on top of the water you get,” she said. “When you take some time off and then come back to it, you feel slower at first. You feel like a wall in the water. You don’t feel streamlined, you feel heavy and slow. But the further you get into the season, the more you feel on top of the water. You’re using all the right muscles. Your cardio isn’t as big as a factor. You’re working your cardio but your muscles aren’t hurting as much.”