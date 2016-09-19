WHS Football: Falcons knock off Newport; Bothell looms next 19 Sep 2016 11:10

Written by Derek Johnson

The last time the Newport Knights came to Pop Keeney Stadium, Conner Baumann rushed for six touchdowns against Woodinville’s beleaguered defense. That was back in 2014, and a long night it was.

But as Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell says, “Every year it’s a new set of kids.”

Cheerleader Samantha Borer helped hold up the banner that the football team burst through as they ran onto the field. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

That certainly proved true last Friday night, as the Woodinville Falcons destroyed the Knights 41-7, to open up the KingCo 4A season with a win.

“We’ve been waiting for our offense to get going, and tonight we were there,” Falcon running back Derek Hamer said. “We had every aspect of the game working. But while getting touchdowns is good, it starts with the offensive linemen up front. Those guys are doing all the hard work and they’re incredible.”

It was the third straight lopsided win for Woodinville (3-0), who has outscored its opponents 102-14 this season.

Coach Maxwell praised his scout team for preparing his defense for Newport’s Wing-T attack.

“We were facing a different animal with that different type of offense,” Maxwell said. “They are the only ones in our league that run it. I want to applaud [our scout offense] for the way they simulated that offense and got our defense prepared and fitted up. Nolan Downs and Miles Mustrade and the rest of that crew, they did an outstanding job.”

Quarterback Jaden Sheffey throws a pass to receiver Frank Yerrace. The play went for a 10-yard gain. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Woodinville put this one away early. They led 20-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime. Quarterback Jaden Sheffey was remarkable, completing 13-of-15 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 27 yards for another score. Mack Minnehan scored two touchdowns (on just 3 carries), and Nash Fouch had a beautiful leaping catch in the end zone for six points.

Newport eschewed the punting game, going for it on fourth down seven times overall. At times it was downright bizarre, deep in their own territory. It cost them dearly when they got stuffed.

“Newport has always kind of had that philosophy,” Maxwell said. “They have had that gambling philosophy. We’ve been playing well and they probably knew they would have to gamble a bit to have a chance.”

But now it’s that special time of year, when Woodinville plays Bothell. Pop Keeney Stadium will be crammed. The standing-room-only crowd will be thirsty for a thriller.

“It’s a great rivalry,” Maxwell said. “You think of Cougars vs. Huskies in the Apple Cup, it’s like that. I know the Spaghetti Bowl between Inglemoor and Bothell is a long-time rivalry. But for a long time, the winner of the Woodinville-Bothell game does really good things going forward. So you’re going to see two really good football teams going at it on Friday.”

Bothell will feature star quarterback Jacob Sirmon.

“He’s a natural talent,” Maxwell said. “He reminds me of a Ben Roethlisberger type. He’s got a strong arm and extends plays and makes things happen. Our guys have to do their jobs out there. When it’s time for him to drop back, our guys have to get there and be disciplined in their coverages.”