WHS Boys Tennis: The future of Woodinville tennis 19 Sep 2016 11:15

Written by Derek Johnson

As the reporter approached the tennis courts, he did a double take. It was 4 p.m., which was the scheduled time for that day’s match between Woodinville and Inglemoor. However, the courts were nearly empty. It turned out that the start time had been moved up to 2 p.m. at the last minute.

But when life hands you lemons, make lemonade, as the saying goes. And fortunately for the reporter, there was still a doubles match taking place on court #2. Pranav Shaji and Trent Ward were competing for Woodinville against the boisterous duo of Patrick Bi and Ray Fung.

Freshmen Trent Ward (left) and Pranav Shaji fist bump after winning a point. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Shaji and Ward are freshmen for the Falcons, and attend Leota Junior High as ninth graders. They have played together for nearly four years. Shaji’s favorite pro player is Rafael Nadal, while Ward really looks up to Roger Federer.

Shaji said that Woodinville coach Jay McGinnis has helped them during the transition from the junior high level.

“The coach is way more involved in helping us grow as players,” Shaji said. “Since we’re new to this level, he’s helping us with his experience. He helps give advice whenever there is a break during the matches.”

Even though they lost on this particular day, the Falcon duo has a bright future in doubles competition due to their familiarity with each other. They’ve won a lot of matches in their time together.

“It helps a lot, because we know each other’s weaknesses and strengths,” Shaji said. “My strength is my second serve and not so much for him. But his strength is he has a really good backhand. So he can get to every single ball, so that helps me to get that extra ball and I could put it over the net [for a score].”

Pranav Shaji prepares to serve. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Ward described the other aspects he likes about the Falcon team.

“They are definitely higher level players here and there is a lot more team spirit,” Ward said. “It feels a lot more like a family than junior high was. The competition is definitely more fierce. But everyone on the team helps each other out.”

And what is Ward’s goal this season?

“Besides winning, I want to have fun and make more friends playing high school tennis,” he said.”

RESULTS:

1st Singles: Fred Huyan (I) defeated Eric Yang 6-4, 6-4

2nd Singles: James Peng (I) defeated Esh Sathiyamoorthy 6-2, 6-1

3rd Singles: Athil George (I) defeated Cole Stafford 6-3, 6-1

4th Singles: Alex Wang (I) defeated Justin Sim 6-3, 6-1

1st Doubles: Brian Xie & Erick Zhu (I) defeated Drew Campton & Nihar Shastri 6-1, 7-5

2nd Doubles: Max Chiang & Jake Millman (I) defeated Mitch Buhrmann & Tak Kubota 6-1, 6-4

3rd Doubles: Patrick Bi & Ray Fung (I) defeated Pranav Shaji & Trent Ward 6-0, 6-3

Exhib. Doubles: Ethan Huang & Edward Xin (I) defeated Aaron Prospek & John Park 8-0