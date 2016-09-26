WHS Cross Country: Houser and Lind dominate; Taketa finishes in Top 10 26 Sep 2016 11:02

Written by Derek Johnson

Glorious weather graced Marymoor Park last Tuesday, as Woodinville hosted Newport and Inglemoor in a cross country meet.

And as the varsity boys fought for the finish line, the Falcons captured both first and second place. Luke Houser won the 5k race with a time of 16:01, while Dustin Lind finished 16:09. The nearest competitor lagged 24 seconds behind.

“It’s like a flat course on grass, so it’s always pretty fast,” Houser said. “We like running here and getting good times.”

“It’s a home course, and we have the cheerleaders out here and the administration,” Lind said. “We’re out here representing our team, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Woodinville’s Michael Fletcher finished ninth at 16:59.

From left-to-right (in green), Luke Houser, Dustin Lind and Michael Fletcher. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The girls 5k featured a surprise, as sophomore Megan Taketa surged at the end to capture 7th place. Taketa, who started at second base as a freshman last year on the softball team, is running cross country for the first time since her days at Timbercrest Junior High.

Woodinville coach Sandy Laurence lit up when asked about Taketa’s performance.

“Quite honestly, she was the surprise of the day,” Laurence said. “That girl has got some competitive fire! So she is one to watch. And I don’t think she knows what she can do, and I surely don’t know what she can do. I expected her to be in front pack, but I didn’t expect her to go crazy like that and pass everybody on our team and those other teams. That was spectacular and really, really surprising and so exciting!”

Falcon runners (from left-to-right), Gina Wyner, Sophia Hall and Libby Roberdeau. Abby Ellis can be seen in the background. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Woodinville’s Catherine Janiszewski finished 9th with a time of 21:31. Melissa Phung, a rising star in cross country, finished the race despite a nagging IT band injury. She placed fourteenth at 22:25.

Laurence was pleased with her team’s overall performance.

“It couldn’t be much better,” Laurence said. “Someone called in good weather for us. The kids had lightning yesterday, so the kids got the day off. And they got fresh legs and fresh brains, and parents brought tons of food so they were caloried up and ready to rumble!”

The future of Woodinville cross country shines bright. Of this fact the runners are well aware.

“It’s pretty awesome knowing that we have a lot of potential,” Dustin Lind said. “I’m a junior and Luke is a sophomore, so we will be racing together next year too. So there will be many possibilities. We’re laying the groundwork for great things.”

“I’m hoping that we’re laying the groundwork for something special THIS year,” coach Laurence said. “And let’s build on that. I’m always thinking ahead and they’re right. Next year will be very, very good.”

Other top 30 finishers for Woodinville:

BOYS:

Parker Guillen (17th) 18:15

Tom Wheaton (18th) 18:15

Alec Savoye (23rd) 18:39

Landon King (24th) 18:49

Greg Tobias (25th) 18:52

Jackson Subcleff (26th) 18:52

GIRLS:

Alex Howerton (13th) 22:25

Libby Roberdou (20th) 23:02

Isabel Chauls (26th) 23:29

Sophia Hall (27th) 23:35

Gina Wyner (28th) 23:40