WHS Volleyball: Lady Falcons yearn to be winners 26 Sep 2016 11:06

Written by Derek Johnson

In the aftermath of Woodinville’s loss to Stanwood, Makenna Barton spoke with a resolute tone.

“We know that we’re better than today’s game,” the senior co-captain said. “That’s what is frustrating for us. We have yet to play our best game. I know we’re all looking forward to it.”

Such was the mood for the Falcons, in a home game played last Thursday night at Woodinville High School. The visiting Stanwood Spartans won in straight sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.

Woodinville actually took command early, leading 13-8 in the first set. But team energy seemed to drop off, and Stanwood soon assumed control.

“It was on us tonight,” Woodinville’s other senior co-captain Gabby Whalen said. “It was almost like something switched off in us, and we don’t know what it was.”

“In a two-and-half-week period, we’ve played seven games,” Woodinville coach Mike Mills said. “We’ve had curriculum night, we’ve had a tournament and we’re a little bit beat up. And I think we have a little mental exhaustion. And we’re young in certain positions, so we’re trying to get that maturity level up.”

Woodinville’s Colleen File dives to make a dig against Stanwood. (Photo by Dale Garvey)

But Mills was quick to credit the visiting Spartans too.

“Stanwood is undefeated and well-coached,” Mills said. “They started picking areas and we didn’t adjust to it very well.”

With the loss, Woodinville’s record fell to 3-4. They have one more match against a non-conference opponent this Tuesday (vs. La Conner), before beginning KingCo play.

When it came to team goals, Barton gave an impassioned explanation.

“The support that everyone has for each other is incredible this year,” Barton said. “On the court we work well together and everyone believes in each other. That’s been a big change this year. Another big change this year is that our coaches are setting expectations extremely high for all of us. And we’re rising to the occasion instead of just settling for good enough.

“We have eight seniors who are all very competitive, multi-sport athletes who want to win and don’t like to lose,” Barton said. “To be pushed by the coaching staff and be told this isn’t good enough and we can be more, is exciting. We have a more complex offense this year, we run more plays and we are more dynamic this year.”

Coach Mills expressed pride for his players, citing their cumulative 3.8 GPA. He believes the team is on the right track.

“I told them in our [post-game] meeting that if we can learn from it and not so much dwell on the [negative] of it, and highlight what was working, I think things will work out for us.”

The Lady Falcons on the attack. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Barton said an urgency was needed to iron out the kinks before conference play.

“We feel like we can be a powerhouse this year, and no one sees us coming,” she said. “We’re happy to be underdogs, and we can’t wait to show opposing teams what we have coming. We’re a strong team, and our best volleyball is in the future.”

Woodinville hosts Eastlake this Wednesday at 7 p.m. Come see the newly renovated gymnasium and root on the Lady Falcons.