WHS Football: Defense shuts down Sirmon, as Falcons beat Bothell 17-10 26 Sep 2016 11:09

Written by Derek Johnson

Behind monster games from Jake Kim and Jake Baillie, the tenth-ranked Woodinville Falcons beat fifth-ranked Bothell 17-10 last Friday night at Pop Keeney Stadium.

The Two Jakes combined for three quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss, helping to neutralize Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon in the process.

“That’s our identity on defense, The Dark Side,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “We want to get after it, play hard physical football, snap-to-whistle don’t quit. It’s an attitude and culture, and that’s what they bring every Friday night.”

Falcon wide receiver Michael Roth (white jersey) battles for control of the ball deep in Bothell territory. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The first half was a slugfest, and the game was tied 10-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Despite committing four turnovers, there was no sense that Woodinville was fortunate to be in the game. So dominating was their defense.

But come that fourth quarter, the Falcons generated a game-winning drive. The offensive line, anchored by center Derek Beers, got push up front as they began their march toward pay dirt.

Mack Minnehan ran a slalom course through defenders for a beautiful 28-yard run. Derek Hamer pounded out tough yards between the tackles. And the drive was capped by Jaden Sheffey’s 18-yard scoring toss to Jared Eisenbarth. This gave Woodinville a 17-10 lead that they would never relinquish.

“That drive was the heart of our o-line digging deep and doing the dirty work,” Maxwell said. “You’ve gotta love it. With Mack and Derek, two tough kids grinding away, they wanted it bad.”

Another huge play in the second half came from Falcon defensive back Peyton Chester. The senior broke up a pass along the sideline on a critical 3rd-and-9.

“I looked over at the QB,” Chester said. “He gave a little signal to his wide receiver. I figured it would be a comeback route or hitch, something short but long enough to get a first down. He ran a hitch and I broke on the ball ... The rest is history.”

In the game’s final minutes, Woodinville sustained a drive that milked the clock. Key plays came from receiver Brett Accimus, who took a swing pass burrowed forward for a first down; and Sheffey, whose QB draw gained 12 yards on a 3rd-and-10.

As the final horn sounded, the Falcon sideline was pure, undiluted bedlam.

Woodinville quarterback Jaden Sheffey sprints up field, aided by a block from Mack Minnehan. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“My question to the team was, ‘Is football fun?’”, coach Maxwell said. “And you heard them go crazy. That’s what we’ve been talking about. Two great teams, competition at its best. I’m thrilled to have a close, competitive finish, and I couldn’t be happier with our guys.

“This is what you’re going to get,” Maxwell added. “Football is great in this community, with the success of the programs here. You heard the buzz all week about the game, and this is how it should be. What a night, right?”