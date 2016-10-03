WHS VOLLEYBALL: Falcons open KingCo season with loss to Eastlake 03 Oct 2016 11:04

Written by Derek Johnson

With high hopes and energy to match, Woodinville took to the home court last Wednesday against the Lady Wolves of Eastlake. Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Falcons lost in straight sets 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.

Woodinville’s Jordyn Janshen (#5) goes on the attack. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

As of this writing, Woodinville is 0-1 in KingCo 4A and 4-5 overall. Eastlake improved to 1-0, 6-2.

“I’m really proud of how we all played tonight,” Woodinville senior Taylor Rhinehart said. “The energy definitely stayed up. They were a good team but I couldn’t be more proud of how we all played. Every game we’re building more and more confidence.”

It may seem odd to claim that a team is on the upswing after losing in straight sets. But over and over last Wednesday, the Falcons got digs, played cohesively, and sustained long rallies. They looked oh-so-close to getting over the hump against tough KingCo competition. It just seemed like a missing element needs to surface in order to send the proverbial snowball rolling.

“That was one of the best games we’ve played all year,” senior Jordyn Janshen said. “We have a totally different mindset this year. We’re doing the little things that we will need to do to get the win.”

Woodinville coach Mike Mills echoed those thoughts, citing a recent non-conference win against La Conner as evidence.

Lauryn Rhinehart prepares to serve vs. Eastlake (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“But tonight was the best they’ve played as a unit,” Mills said. “The defense played well. Eastlake is a well-coached team and exciting, and we feel good about how we played. Even though we lost we’re happy that we accomplished so much. We’re looking forward to the games ahead and we’re fired up.”

Mills went on to discuss the teaching of game management. He referred to the fact that with only two time outs to work with, the girls often need to adjust on cues in the middle of the sets.

“And you saw a few times where girls would get picked on and they would miss [an opponent’s shot],” Mills said. “But then they would come back with the next pass that was beautiful. So they can shake and move. That’s very important in volleyball. ... If you can’t have short term memory, it will eat you up.”

When asked if anyone in particular really stood out, the Woodinville coach mentioned senior Devyn Young.

“It was the way she came in and played defense for us,” Mills said. “You saw her at the end with some great back row attacks. [She] dug the ball and had some great pick ups and some tough driven balls and put us [in position] to run some offense. She had a great game and sparkled.”

Woodinville plays only one match this week, on the road Monday against Inglemoor.

“The pieces are now there, and the girls have learned something,” Mills said. “We’ve got a couple more steps to take and then they’ll have some swag, because the confidence will be up. We’re pretty excited.”