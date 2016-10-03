WHS GIRLS SOCCER: Falcons beat Bothell, move into 3rd place 03 Oct 2016 11:07

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville’s Torrey Lind scored two goals and Regan Schenck and Emily Falla each had an assist, as the Woodinville Falcons beat rival Bothell 2-1 last Wednesday at Pop Keeney Stadium.

Woodinville’s Regan Schenck (left) works her way up field against Bothell’s Antonia Miranda. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

It might have been rough around the edges, but it got the job done. Woodinville now sits pretty in third place. With a 4-2 record in KingCo 4A and 5-3 overall, the Falcons seem poised to make some noise in the conference.

“We definitely needed this one because last week was a letdown since we lost two games,” forward Torrey Lind said. “Tonight wasn’t our best game, we played down a little bit and could have had a better result. But ultimately we got the win and that was the most important thing.”

For a team that was winless in conference a year ago, this Falcon squad has risen to the occasion and is playing in a unified manner. The transformation is nothing short of remarkable.

“We’re much better and our team bonding has brought us together,” midfielder Regan Schenck said. “And at the midfield, we stay together, as well as the defense working with the midfield and keeping it compact. We move on both sides. And then the forwards do great at moving the ball up and keeping [possession], and we get off a lot more shots now. But yes, this year we’re a lot closer and there’s a lot more communication and that helps a lot on the field.”

Woodinville coach Nathan Davis was cautiously pleased with the Bothell victory. He stressed that his players got a bit sloppy. He cited concern that 80 percent of his team’s shots were straight at the goalkeeper, as opposed to coming in at a more difficult angle. But he also emphasized that he was proud of his players’ resiliency and that they were all having fun.

Woodinville’s Pippa Bailey (right) starts toward the Bothell goal. Moments later, her teammate Torrey Lind would score the game winner. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“We played our best game [recently] against Issaquah but lost in overtime,” Davis said. “I think we’re getting better as a team. Our idea of playing is better. We’re better and smarter and reading the game more. But we’re where we need to be in the standings, we’re currently in third place. The goal is to finish in the top two and be in that title game by the end of the season. So we now that means [you need to] win the games you need to win, then when you play the top two teams, Issaquah, or Skyline, you’ve got to pull one of those out.”

As of this writing, Issaquah and Skyline both have 5-0-1 records in conference play.

“The only two games we’ve lost were against Issaquah and Skyline, and those are the top two teams,” Davis said. “So I’m very pleased where we’re at. We’re at about the halfway point of the KingCo season.”

Woodinville travels to Eastlake this week for a Tuesday night match, before returning to Pop Keeney Stadium on Thursday to battle Newport at 7:30 p.m.