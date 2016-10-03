WHS FOOTBALL: Shockwaves from Montlake reach Pop Keeney Stadium 03 Oct 2016 11:11

Written by Derek Johnson

There was an underlying buzz amid the crowd last Friday night. Not about the game in front of them, that part was decided. The Falcons were in cruise control with a 34-0 halftime lead over Inglemoor.

No, what had people talking at Pop Keeney was the Washington-Stanford game. It was being played simultaneously. Photographers along the sideline gave each other high fives. A referee kept coming over to a reporter to get Husky score updates. And then that reporter would quietly wander over to the Woodinville bench to update a certain UW alum and offensive line coach who shall remain anonymous.

But when the clocks ran out at both Pop Keeney and Husky Stadium, the seismic results were the same.

Brett Accimus made a 50-yard reception during Woodinville’s rout of Inglemoor. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Washington crushed seventh-ranked Stanford 44-6. Woodinville destroyed Inglemoor 48-0.

The Huskies improved to 5-0 on the season and suddenly their top 10 national ranking is justified. The Falcons improved to 5-0 on the season, and their 3-0 KingCo record gives them an inside path to the conference crown.

The Husky defense, also known as “Death Row,” shut down the Cardinal offense. The Falcon defense, also known as “The Dark Side,” engulfed the Viking offense.

Husky QB Jake Browning threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Falcon QB Jaden Sheffey threw for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

Husky wide receiver John Ross caught 4 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Falcon receiver Nash Fouch caught 3 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

And the Husky offensive line, considered young and unproven coming into the season, plowed the way for 214 rushing yards. And the Falcon offensive line, considered young and unproven coming into the season, mowed a pathway for 169 rushing yards.

“We came out and not a lot of people expected us to be very good this year,” Woodinville center Derek Beers said. “Being that I was the only returning starter and with four new people. And we have proven them wrong every single week. All we do is work hard and nobody can beat us on the line.”

“Big win for the Huskies tonight, and a good win for us,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “The challenge this week was a tough one. We had a great emotional battle last week [vs. Bothell], and after getting guys focused and doing their jobs, the guys did a great job tonight.”

Jake Browning and the Washington Huskies had fans at Pop Keeney Stadium talking Friday night. (Photo by Jeff Halstead / Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Washington travels to Eugene this Saturday to play the Oregon Ducks. Meanwhile, the Woodinville Falcons travel to Issaquah to take on the Eagles.

___________________________________

HALL OF FAME MEMBERS INDUCTED

The Falcon Athletic Booster Club inducted the 2016 WHS Athletics Hall of Fame members at halftime of last Friday’s game. The inductees included student athletes, a coach, a community volunteer and a team.

Inductees:

Matt Tuiasosopo – Baseball, Football, Basketball

Lindsay (Boughton) Packer – Softball

Mark Collings – Soccer

Tina Brennan – Volleyball, Basketball

Coby Dilling – Football, Basketball, Track

Renee Erickson – Soccer, Softball

Peter Runez – Wrestling

Kim Smotherman – Gymnastics Coach

Brett Bader – Community Volunteer

2005 State Champion Softball Team