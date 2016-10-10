WHS FOOTBALL: Falcons welcome Issaquah to the Dark Side 10 Oct 2016 11:33

Written by Derek Johnson

If the Issaquah Eagles didn’t know the power of the dark side before, they do now.

The Woodinville Falcons, with their “Dark Side Defense,” put the Force Choke on the Eagle offense, with a big 31-0 win last Friday night in Issaquah.

Woodinville’s Jake Kim (#32) and Myles Walker (#54) harass Issaquah QB Lucas Senatore. (Photo by Robin Lau)

The Woodinville defense limited Issaquah to just 1 yard rushing on the night, and just 63 yards overall (with 44 yards coming on one play). It was also the second consecutive shutout for the Falcons, and third on the year. Woodinville has not allowed a point in the past 10 quarters of play, and is surrendering just 4.0 points per game.

“We’re playing as a team in everything we do,” linebacker and captain Ben Metsker said. “Everyone focusing on their job, and it all comes together. That’s what good teams do.”

The win did not come without a cost. Running back Derek Hamer, a senior stalwart, injured his ankle in the third quarter and had to be helped off the field. As of this writing, his status was unknown, but the injury looked serious.

“Derek is just an outstanding individual, great leader, a positive kid who does all the right things,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “He was having a fine game out there tonight, running hard in between the tackles, and he brings that style to our team.”

“Derek is one of my best buddies and I feel horrible for him,” Ben Metsker added. “We’ve been playing football together for years. But we’ve got a good group of guys behind him. So we will keep practicing and we will keep praying for Derek.”

The Falcons had eleven different players carry the football Friday night. The offensive line of Cade Beresford, Derek Beers, Saeed Haddad, Nick Hastings and Joey Wick paved the way for 169 yards rushing.

Derek Hamer rushes for some of his 80 yards on the night. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Late in the game, even backup Dylan Usoro made a nifty 19-yard gain through several defenders.

“Usoro had a nice run,” coach Maxwell said. “He’s getting better and better each week at football. He’s got the ability in him and that was a great example of something he can do.”

But the bottom line was the play of the defense. It’s a defense that will have people talking throughout the state by season’s end.

“It’s great with [Jake] Kim and [Jake] Baillie off the edge, always bringing that pressure on the quarterback,” Maxwell said. “It’s like you’re bringing an extra guy because they’re always in the backfield, and then we have the guys in the [defensive back end] to make plays on the ball. Seth Pregler did a great job tonight coming out against [Issaquah’s Joe Nelson] who led KingCo in receiving last year.”

Woodinville's Michael Roth goes airborne to haul in a pass. (Photo by Chris Wilson)

The win improved Woodinville’s record to 4-0 in KingCo 4A, and 6-0 overall. Issaquah fell to 1-5 overall.

Woodinville next hosts Mount Si on October 14. That game will be the gateway to the showdown against Skyline on Thursday October 20 at Pop Keeney Stadium.