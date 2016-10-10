WHS GIRLS SOCCER: Falcon offense lights up Newport 4-2 10 Oct 2016 11:37

Written by Derek Johnson

In the yellow gloaming of their dimly-lit field, the Woodinville Falcons beat Newport 4-2 last Thursday night at Woodinville High School.

It was the only game the Falcons play at their actual school this season. Home games for Woodinville usually take place at the more accommodating Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell.

Emily Falla (center) and Nicole Zaback (right) contest the ball against a Newport defender. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“The girls were definitely talking about it,” Woodinville coach Nathan Davis said. “We came out from the locker room and the girls went ‘God, it is really dark here!’ The whole first half we were missing headers. It’s not that the other team was winning them, it’s that we were jumping and [miscalculating the trajectory of the ball].”

But even amid lighting conditions befitting a film noir movie scene, the Falcons had little trouble locating the Newport goal. The Lady Falcons amassed a 4-0 lead before the starters gave way to backups in the second half. The visiting Knights did score two goals late in the game. But Woodinville’s superiority was never threatened.

“I told my starters if they get a third goal, you’re going back in,” Davis said. “But I was proud of how they played tonight. It is going to help us with longevity, to take our starters out and give them some extra rest. Because they are banged up. It helps us preserve them for next week. We’re at that point in the season where everyone is tired and needs that extra break. So I told them to score their goals in the first half and then they could get some rest in the second half.”

Woodinville’s Nicole Lenart makes a play against Newport. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Woodinville improved to 6-2-1 in KingCo 4A, and 7-3-1 overall. The Lady Falcons have a stronghold on third place. The next closest team is Eastlake with a 5-4 conference record. But Woodinville owns the tiebreaker with Eastlake, having beaten the Lady Wolves twice.

The regular season is now coming down the stretch. Five games remain, including tilts against Inglemoor, Bothell and Mount Si. But the two matches looming largest are against Skyline and Issaquah. Both these teams sit atop the standings with 8-0-1 conference records. The Falcons play at Skyline on October 13, and then host Issaquah at Pop Keeney on October 18.

Junior Cloey Chester, who scored the first goal against Newport, has a rosy outlook.

“I’m really proud of my team,” Chester said. “We fought hard. We had really good crossing and finishing. I just love our defensive line, because I’m a defender. Lauryn [Knapik] is really good next to me, because she’s really good at talking to everyone and organizing. I really love the energy and everyone is super happy. It’s a good environment.”

“We will take a day off and get us ready for those big games coming up,” Davis said. “Those games will be big for us. It’s the chance to move from third place into second or first place and the opportunity to host a playoff game and potentially win KingCo.”