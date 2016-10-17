WHS VOLLEYBALL: Falcons lose to Skyline; yearn to finish season on strong note 17 Oct 2016 10:15

Written by Derek Johnson

Skyline is back in first place in the KingCo 4A volleyball standings. And they looked dominant, after a 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 sweep of the Woodinville Falcons last Wednesday night at Woodinville High School.

The result left the Lady Spartans with a 4-0 conference record and 9-1 mark overall. The Lady Falcons fell to 0-4 in KingCo and 4-8 overall.

It was a tough night for Woodinville.

Woodinville’s Madison Lundquist (#6, right) goes on the attack. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“I think there was some confusion going on on the court,” Falcon senior Catherine Johnson said. “The level of communication wasn’t where it needed to be. ... We need to figure it out.”

Skyline’s talented team was led by Emmelynn Walters, a 6’2” sophomore whose ferocious spike attacks peppered the Falcon defense all night long.

“She’s definitely a monster,” Woodinville’s Kenzi Oates said. “She’s very tall, we definitely targeted her. [She was] someone we needed to watch out for and be aware of at all times.”

“She’s an amazing player,” Woodinville coach Mike Mills said. “We tried keeping her out of the offense and we did a good job at times to transition and pick her up. We just had a hard time finishing.”

Mills went on to summarize the match as a whole.

“The first two games were kind of exciting, we made some runs and pushed them to the point,” Mills said. “But the third game they got a rip on us and we just didn’t quite recover from there.”

Mills cited a psychological aspect.

“They have a lot of self-confidence, Skyline does,” Mills said. “I think we’re still trying to find our niche a little bit. So when you match these two teams together, they have the edge a bit.”

So what now for Woodinville?

In four KingCo matches, the Falcons have lost by a combined 12 sets to 1. But there are eight hardworking seniors on this team that still have some time left. They are Kenzi Oates, Jordyn Janshen, Gabriella Whalen, Catherine Johnson, Lauryn Rhinehart, Makenna Barton, Devyn Young and Taylor Rhinehart.

And even though they’ve been eliminated from post season play, the Falcons have three winnable matches remaining on their schedule: At Bothell (Oct 17), Mount Si (Oct 19) and at Newport (Oct 24).

Woodinville has not won a conference match in several years.

Woodinville’s Makenna Barton (left) sends the ball skyward, while Gabriella Whalen (#7), Colleen File (#3) and Lauryn Rhinehart (#10) react. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“We want to win these games, especially with these eight seniors,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to go out as a typical Woodinville team, like we’ve been in recent years. We play together so well and gel together. We just need to go back to basics and do the best we can.”

“We’ve been playing with each other, this class has, for four years,” Oates said. “We’re so comfortable with each other and we’ve known each other for such a long time. I want us to leave a legacy with this team. I think we have worked so hard for it. I want to have fun but have us leave it out on the floor every single time for our remaining games.”