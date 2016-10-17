WHS GIRLS SOCCER: Mental errors doom Falcons in loss to Skyline 17 Oct 2016 10:18

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville couldn’t get off the schneid last Thursday in a 2-0 loss against unbeaten Skyline.

Particularly galling to the Falcons were mental errors that put them behind early in the game. Skyline’s Emma Rohleder took full advantage, scoring a pair of first half goals, and forcing Woodinville to play catch- up the rest of the night.

“They were unfortunate goals,” Woodinville coach Nathan Davis said. “Those were not [Skyline] playing better than us. That was us making mistakes. Those are the ones that bother me a little bit. I don’t mind getting beaten by a team that executes well. But we gave them a two goal lead, and they’re a good enough team to make it hard to come back from that. It wasn’t our night.”

With the loss, the Lady Falcons remained in third place in KingCo 4A with 7-3-1 record (8-4-1 overall) The Spartans remained tied for first with Issaquah with matching 9-0-2 conference records.

Blustery wind wreaked havoc throughout the game, while sheets of cold rain descended from the sky.

Woodinville’s Susan Robles (left) battles for possession against Skyline’s Mariah Alexander. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“Honestly, I’m really frustrated,” Woodinville’s Nicole Zaback said. “The weather did have an impact on the game. It was slick with a lot of wind. ... But hopefully next week we’ll come out with more heart. I think everyone gave a lot of effort, but it just wasn’t all there tonight.”

Seeking refuge from the rain at halftime, the Lady Falcons huddled beneath their tent along the sideline. Standing before them was coach Davis, who delivered an impassioned speech as the elements showered down upon him.

Davis first expressed disappointment in the mental errors. Then he talked strategy, urging ball movement and situational awareness on defense. Then he rallied them with words of encouragement. Finally, he implored them to fight to the end, with all the bedrock fervor of a Vince Lombardi.

The girls charged back out onto the field, and did play Skyline to a second half draw. But it wasn’t enough.

Woodinville coach Nathan Davis gives a halftime speech to his players at Skyline High School last Thursday night. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

After the game, a member of the team expressed belief that the Falcons have a mental block against Skyline. Coach Davis gave his thoughts, with a good-natured joke aimed toward Spartan coach Don Braman.

“I think the girls have a lot of confidence in themselves and the team, which is really nice to see,” Davis said. “And I don’t know what it is, Skyline has had our number for years. You come out here [to play] and believe in yourself, and then Skyline gets a quick goal and things go their way. It’s like luck is always on their side, and we can’t stop them. I don’t know why. I don’t know who Don prays to over there. But he’s got the right one, because he gets luck every time we play them.”

With three games left on the regular season schedule, Woodinville is almost assured of a third place finish. Then as they enter the KingCo playoffs, the Falcons will have a chance to host two games at Pop Keeney Stadium.