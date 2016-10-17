WHS FOOTBALL: Falcons conquer Mount Si, clinch a playoff spot 17 Oct 2016 10:21

Written by Derek Johnson

It was a night when drama took place off the field instead of on it. As the region braced for two storms barreling in from the Pacific Ocean, high winds and damaging rains were in the forecast. And at Pop Keeney Stadium, foreboding clouds loomed overhead. But what had people talking were rumors that Pete Carroll was present. But that gridiron gossip was soon put to rest, when the PA announcer confirmed that the shock of white hair along the sideline belonged not to the Seahawks coach, but rather to Woodinville principal Kurt Criscione.

The game itself was devoid of tension. For the sixth time in seven games, the Woodinville Falcons made easy work of an opponent. This time, they topped Mount Si 27-3. This not only ran Woodinville’s record to 5-0 in KingCo and 7-0 overall, but also clinched for them a spot in the post season.

Nash Fouch returns an interception last Friday night. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Nash Fouch, who intercepted two passes and had 5 catches for 60 yards, smiled big afterward.

“We started off slow, but once we figured it out things started clicking,” Fouch said. “That’s a playoff spot right there that we got tonight, so I’m excited.”

The story on this night (again) was the Woodinville defense. The Falcons held Mount Si to just 3 points and 10 yards rushing. To date, Woodinville has not allowed a touchdown in 15 quarters, spanning back to a September 23rd game against Bothell.

“Guys are excited to be out there,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “They take a lot of pride in stopping people. You’ve got to have that attitude and swag on the defensive side, right? You’ve got to go out there and set the tone. And they did that.”

Mount Si looked to make it interesting in the third quarter, but Woodinville’s Nash Fouch picked off a Cade Millen pass and returned it deep into Wildcat territory.

“All credit on that one goes to Andy Lau,” Fouch said of the Falcon linebacker. “He rerouted the two receiver who fell over, and I got a free jump on the ball. I took it as far as I could, almost got in the zone. Those are fun, once you get in the open field. It’s fun to see what I can make happen.”

Joey Wick (left) gets a block on Mount Si's Mike Collins. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Coach Maxwell cited several performances, including running back Matt Jones, who made his first career start to fill in for the injured Derek Hamer. Jones responded with 27 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

“We’re getting deep into the season,” Maxwell said. “It’s football, right? Guys get banged up. There are opportunities for other guys to step up. Matt Jones got the start and did a great job. That offensive line and Jared Eisenbarth were blocking in front of him. Those guys stepped up.”

Maxwell also credited the play of Myles Walker and Quinn Schreyer, and mentioned how Nash Fouch was voted Knight for Homecoming.

“We’re going to enjoy this one, clinching the spot in post season,” Maxwell said. “In KingCo, that’s a tough thing to do.”

But Maxwell will return to the grind soon enough. Looming this Thursday night is a showdown with Skyline at Pop Keeney Stadium. Both teams are 5-0 in conference play. KingCo supremacy hangs in the balance.

“Looking forward to a great opponent, and we need a week of great preparation to be ready,” he said.