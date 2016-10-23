WHS VOLLEYBALL: Disappointing season offset by friendships and memories 23 Oct 2016 10:17

Written by Derek Johnson

Senior Nights are always bittersweet affairs, and this was no different. After the match was over, eight Woodinville seniors were joined by family and friends on the court. Hugs were given, photos were taken, tears were shed.

Devyn Young posed for a photo with her parents and brother Riley.

Woodinville senior Gabriella Whalen serves for the final time at home for the Falcons. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“I have always loved watching Devyn play volleyball,” Riley Young said of his sister. “I’m also sad, it’s the last time I will get to see her play. They struggled a bit this year but Devyn always came home smiling. She loves volleyball more than anything.”

On this night, the season’s struggles continued, as the Lady Falcons lost to Mount Si 25-10, 25-18, 25-19.

“We were falling off the cliff pretty fast, it was not pretty,” Woodinville coach Mike Mills said. “At least after the first set, we showed some battle and got back into it. The hustle was better and the emotions were better. I think with Senior Night their heads were lost in that a little bit.”

Woodinville fell to 0-6 in KingCo 4A, and 4-10 overall. Along they way they’ve lost 18 of 19 sets in conference play. For a team coming into the season with eight seniors, there were hopes of greater success. It was not to be.

“We were all so jazzed before the game, but when we hit the court we were like [distracted],” Makenna Barton said. “At the last point, I passed the ball horribly. It was 24-19. I looked at Taylor {Rhinehart], and said I was going to cry. She said it wasn’t on me, it was all of us. I’m sure we all felt that way. I felt like I let everyone down. It breaks your heart. These are my sisters and I wanted to do everything I could to help us win. These were emotions I have never experienced before. But I was so proud to be wearing Woodinville in front of our family and friends and everyone supporting us.”

That fierce pride of sisterhood runs strong through this Falcon team.

“These were eight great ladies,” Coach Mills said. “Really classy people, really good people. Sincere, respectful, nice, and they really love their school. It’s bittersweet.”

Mills described the private team meeting held after the game.

“It was a little painful,” he said. “They really wanted to win. We’ve got this brand new gym, all eight of them going out together with a win would have been nice. There were some tears. It’s kind of hard when you know the end is coming and you can’t do anything to stop it.”

Colleen File (left) and Devyn Young prepare to receive a Mount Si serve. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The eight seniors were Kenzi Oates, Jordyn Janshen, Gabriella Whalen, Catherine Johnson, Lauryn Rhinehart, Makenna Barton, Devyn Young and Taylor Rhinehart.

“I was thinking that in three years when we’re away at college, we’re not going to look back and remember all the losses,” Devyn Young said. “We will only remember each other and the great friendships we made and our great coaches. Obviously I wish we could have won tonight. But more than anything I’m just grateful for this team.”