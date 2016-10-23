WHS GIRLS SOCCER: Falcons knock off undefeated Issaquah 23 Oct 2016 10:20

Written by Derek Johnson

The Woodinville Falcons scored one goal in the first half then held off Issaquah 1-0 last Wednesday night at Pop Keeney Stadium. The loss was Issaquah’s first of the season.

Emily Falla scored the goal off an assist from teammate Regan Schenck. Woodinville (8-3-1) maintained their hold on third place in KingCo 4A. Issaquah fell to 9-1-2 in conference play.

Falcon goalie Paige Grover felt the tension in the game’s final minutes as she preserved the shutout.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Grover said. “Because the last time [we played them] they got their tying goal in the last two minutes. But this time I stayed focused, trusted my defense and trusted myself and I came through.”

Woodinville goalie Paige Grover gets a post-game high-five from a young supporter. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The previous meeting between the two schools was on September 22, and Woodinville felt it to be a lost opportunity. Up 1-0 late in the second half, Woodinville gave up the lead and then lost in overtime 2-1. That’s what made last Thursday’s win such sweet redemption.

“Last time was a fluke, we’re the better team,” Woodinville coach Nathan Davis said. “We came out tonight, generated our opportunities, we could have had a couple more, but the girls scored the one they needed to, defended like heck, and got the win.”

To paraphrase Ernest Hemingway, the sign of a mature team is grace under pressure. And that’s what made Davis feel the most proud.

“A lot of times you can get into that situation against a good team and you can panic, and we never did,” Davis said. “It wasn’t until the final 7-8 minutes where we started to see us get a little hectic. It got a little ugly from us, but that was okay. Stay calm, do your job, and everything will work out just fine. I was proud of the girls. They kept their cool tonight. They showed everyone we’re for real. It’s not just Issaquah and Skyline, there’s another team there [at the forefront], and it’s us.”

Issaquah’s Lauren Rosen (left) battles with Woodinville’s Torrey Lind. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Of critical importance was the play of Woodinville’s outside defenders, Pippa Bailey and Megan Didomizio.

“Those two girls had a really tough [task],” Davis said. “Megan was going against a girl for Issaquah [Siarfo Abekah] who was pure speed. Megan shut her down, stayed with her all night, forced her wide for bad angles for shots. And Pippa didn’t miss a tackle. Anytime someone went at her, she won it. She did a great job. And when those girls can play like that, it takes the pressure off us. It doesn’t allow opposing forwards to play behind us.”

Several Falcons remarked how this game gave them a big confidence boost. That’s important with the playoffs coming up, they said.

“I think it’s massive,” Davis said. “I told the girls tonight, be the hunters today, not the hunted. ... Tonight we came out and dictated the play and it showed the girls that we can hang with anybody. And that’s great to know going forward.”