WHS FOOTBALL: Falcons vanquish Skyline in triple overtime 23 Oct 2016 10:23

Written by Derek Johnson

Fifty years from now, the kids who played in this game will remember. The students who rushed the field will boast that they were there. And if a book is ever written about Pop Keeney Stadium, this game will get its own chapter.

Such was the brilliance, drama and tension of last Thursday’s Woodinville-Skyline football game. A night where two great teams battled and refused to submit. A night when the Falcons outlasted the Spartans in triple overtime 42-35. A night when Woodinville stayed unbeaten at 8-0 to capture the KingCo 4A crown.

“Tonight everything you saw here is what Woodinville is about,” Falcon head coach Wayne Maxwell said. “That’s why I love teaching here, love coaching here. Everyone in the stadium was thrilled from the experience of this game. I was so excited to watch our guys compete and play for the love of the brothers. There was competition and heartbreak and victory. Especially in that last half hour, it was all rolled up in a bottle. An amazing experience.”

Woodinville’s Mack Minnehan sprints toward the end zone, capping an epic run that will be talked about for years. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Late in the third quarter, however, things looked grim. The Falcons had a big chance with a first-and-goal at the Skyline one yard line. But they fumbled into the end zone, and soon after watched as the Spartans drove the field to score a touchdown. Five minutes now remained in the game, and Woodinville trailed 21-7. The first loss of the season was at hand.

“We haven’t been punched in the mouth this season like Skyline did to us tonight,” Woodinville’s Jake Kim said.

Enter Mack Minnehan. If Woodinville had a Mount Rushmore, the face of Mack Minnehan would now be etched into the granite.

The senior safety shouldered the load at running back in the second half. He ran like a man possessed. He would rush for three touchdowns late in the game. Play after play, he ran up to the line, broke tackles, cut back into space, dragged defenders, inspired teammates. His 30-yard scoring run cut the deficit to 21-14.

With 2:30 left in the game, Skyline faced a third down and five yards to go. Drew Kistner, the outstanding Spartan quarterback, looked to ice the game by throwing a short pass.

But Woodinville linebacker Quinn Schreyer intercepted the ball and was tackled at the Skyline 35-yard line. Moments later, Falcon quarterback Jaden Sheffey found Nash Fouch for an 11 yard scoring strike. Michael Roth calmly converted the PAT, and the game went into overtime tied at 21-21.

The Pop Keeney crowd was in a frenzy on this cold night. Both teams fought through the fatigue to dig deep. They traded punches like champion boxers in a heavyweight bout. Minnehan took a pitch from Sheffey and scored a touchdown, then Skyline converted on 4th-and 17 and subsequently scored a TD of their own. The game was tied at 28-28.

In the second overtime, Kistner scrambled for a 5 yard touchdown to stake Skyline to a 35-28 lead. The Spartan players jumped up and down on their sideline. Fans visiting from the Sammamish Plateau cheered loud and proud.

But then Minnehan made a run for the ages. From the Skyline 25-yard line, Minnehan first channeled Barry Sanders, reversing direction twice in desperate search of a crease. Then he turned up field, channeling Marshawn Lynch, rumbling through would-be tacklers, and leaving them in his wake as he galloped across the goal line.

“I had no idea what was happening,” Minnehan said. “I thought that toss [right] was sealed, and I made a cutback and that was sealed. I tried to find every which way I could. It worked out. I just didn’t want to go down, that was my mentality.”

In the third overtime, Sheffey dropped back and found Nash Fouch in the right corner of the end zone for the scoring toss. Woodinville led 42-35, and Skyline had one last chance.

“Down at the goal line, we were told to do our job, stand our ground, don’t get pushed back,” Woodinville’s Jake Kim said. “We played our hearts out.”

It came down to a fourth down play from the five yard line. Drew Kistner’s pass to Bradley Kim at the goal line fell incomplete. The Woodinville sideline erupted in joy as students poured out of the stands and onto the field.

“We won the KingCo championship, the crowd stormed the field, and I almost fainted,” Minnehan said. “It was an incredible experience.”

There were many kudos to go around. Falcon QB Jaden Sheffey was the consummate field general, competing 16-of-20 passes for 213 and 3 touchdowns. Michael Roth hauled in six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. Nash Fouch caught two TD passes. The offensive line held its own against Skyline’s physical defensive front. And offensive coordinator Mike Pluschke recognized that Minnehan had the hot hand, and geared the late game playcalling toward that fact.

Quinn Schreyer (#35) prepares to intercept a pass late in the fourth quarter against Skyline. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

On defense for the Falcons, Quinn Schreyer had 7 tackles, one sack and the epic fourth quarter interception. Jake Kim had two QB sacks and 3 tackles for loss. Andy Lau and Ben Metsker combined for 10 tackles. Myles Walker had a sack and a tackle for loss.

Coach Maxwell shared an embrace with Minnehan, then added: “This game has got to be one of the best I’ve ever been a part of. Coming back, going to three overtimes, and winning KingCo. A fun night.”

“When we’re fifty years old, we will have a reunion,” Jake Kim said. “We’ll grab some chicken and rice. And we’ll say, ‘Remember when we had three overtimes and beat Skyline? Damn!’”

