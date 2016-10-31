WHS FOOTBALL: Two Jakes equal one helluva pass rush 31 Oct 2016 10:34

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell calls it a luxury. Opposing teams call it something unprintable.

It’s that furious Falcon pass rush. High-pressure, relentless, suffocating. And a big reason for Woodinville’s 8-0 record as of this writing.

But the key is how Woodinville doesn’t blitz much to bring that pressure. It comes by virtue of their two defensive ends, Jake Kim and Jake Baillie. Not having to blitz enables linebackers and defensive backs to often remain in pass coverage. That’s what makes it a luxury.

Woodinville's Jake Baillie (left) and Jake Kim (right) have been a dynamic duo on defense this season. (Photo by Patti Sternberg)

After last year’s Falcon team reached the State quarterfinals, there was momentum heading into this season. Last spring, Baillie was moved from linebacker to defensive end, and he relied on Kim to learn the new position.

“Offseason was great with Kim,” Baillie said. “He was a big influence. He showed me techniques he has learned over the years. It helped me get ready for the season and brought us closer together as teammates.”

Woodinville’s defense, also known as “The Dark Side,” has been sensational. The Falcons have allowed only 7.8 points per game and have shut out three opponents. Jake Kim has recorded six quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss. Jake Baillie has racked up 5 ½ sacks and six tackles for loss. Both are among the pass rush leaders in KingCo 4A.

When asked for season-defining moments, both boys singled out the Bothell game on September 23. The antagonist of their stories was Bothell’s high-profile quarterback, Jacob Sirmon.

“Jacob Sirmon was talking a lot of smack on social media,” Kim said. “A lot of comments were targeted toward me. He said things like ‘Jake Kim is not going to sack me’, and ‘I’m behind a brick wall’. I’m usually a hotheaded guy, and last year I wasn’t very good at composing my social media posts. But coach Maxwell said for me to keep my emotions in check. He said ‘Be a senior, be a leader.’

“I hit Sirmon about ten times, I was so close,” Kim said. “In the third quarter I finally sacked him on fourth down, on a critical play. Then I did this celebration thing, where coach called me a Godzilla, because I looked like an idiot. But I didn’t care. It was my greatest moment in sports.”

“Bothell is such a big rival,” Jake Baillie said. “Getting two sacks in that game and taking Sirmon down was my best memory. He’s a great competitor and great player, so being able to do that was a lot of fun.”

As of this writing, Woodinville was preparing to take on Eastlake for their regular season finale. Kim and Baillie both agree it has been a season to cherish.

“There really isn’t a better feeling,” Baillie said. “This is the best football season I’ve ever been a part of. And to be able to make an impact is great. It’s just pure joy out there.”

“Today at practice, it was raining so hard,” Kim said. “Even then, we were having so much fun being together and knowing that it won’t last forever. We know this is a special team and a special defense. ... I love being around my guys, they’re all such nice kids and great competitors. We just work hard and we know we’re lucky to be on this team and to be able to enjoy this journey.”