WHS FOOTBALL: Falcons fend off Eastlake, remain unbeaten 31 Oct 2016 10:37

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville football continues to meet all challenges. The latest conquest came last Friday night on the Sammamish Plateau, where the Falcons beat Eastlake 21-16.

With the win, Woodinville improved to 7-0 in KingCo and 9-0 overall. The Falcons captured the KingCo 4A title outright and will begin postseason play this week. Eastlake fell to 4-3 in KingCo, and 6-3 overall.

Jake Baillie (#16), Quinn Schreyer (#35) and Andy Lau (#25) play pass defense last Friday night against Eastlake. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The Falcons were led by the strong running of Mack Minnehan (130 yards) and the stout tackling of linebacker Ben Metsker (13 tackles).

Woodinville got off to a sluggish start, turning the ball over on their opening drive, then surrendering a field goal to fall behind 3-0.

But in the second quarter, the Falcon offense got off the schneid. First was Jaden Sheffey’s 20 yard touchdown pass to Nash Fouch. Then on its following possession, Woodinville drove to the Eastlake one yard line, where Sheffey capped things off with a QB sneak. The Falcons never surrendered this lead.

Nash Fouch has made a big impact on this year’s receiving corps. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

In positive news, cornerback Peyton Chester returned to action after missing several weeks due to injury. Offensive guard Derek Beers, who’s been battling an ankle injury, expressed hope that he’ll return by this week’s playoff game – though the team has not confirmed this.

Want a measure of how good this year’s Falcon team has proved to be? They outscored their two non-conference opponents, Kentwood and Edmonds-Woodway, by a combined 62-7 back in September. But last Friday night, both of those opponents played for their respective conference championships.

Woodinville begins postseason play this week. Go to kingcoathletics.com for more information.