WHS GIRLS SOCCER: Falcons breeze past Mount Si, prepare for playoffs 31 Oct 2016 10:39

Written by Derek Johnson

It was drama-free domination last Wednesday night at the Popster. As expected, the Woodinville Falcons closed out their regular season with a 3-0 win over Mount Si at Pop Keeney Stadium. The Falcons improved their record to 9-3-2 in KingCo 4A, and 10-4-2 overall. Goals were by Nicole Zaback, Regan Schenck and Pippa Bailey. Assists were by Cloey Chester, Torrey Lind and Megan Didomizio.

“I think we just went out knowing it would be a good game,” Woodinville senior Nicole Lenart said. “We knew we would have to fight hard so that’s what we did. We missed a lot of our shots but that’s okay because we won the game.”

The Falcons may have missed numerous shots, but this match was never in doubt. It was in keeping with the adage “throw enough mud against a wall and some of it will stick.” The Falcons bombarded the Wildcat goal with shot after shot, in what was a relentless attack.

Cloey Chester (#8) goes skyward for a header during a game against Mount Si. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“It could have been more,” Woodinville coach Nathan Davis said. “We had a lot of opportunities, a lot of shots. A lot of the girls, when I was subbing them in, were coming over to the bench and saying ‘I can’t finish, I just can’t shoot’. That seemed to be our issue. But I was happy we got our goals. For me it was Senior Night and I wanted to get as many girls into the game as possible.”

Davis cited two of his forwards, Susan Robles and Markelle Felt, for their performances on this night.

“Susan, who started the game up top for us tonight, played really well,” Davis said. “[She] got a lot of runs in offensively, and was trying get crosses in and some shots. And Markelle was the other forward who started the second half. I was really pleased how they played together. First time playing together. Both would admit they missed some shots, but they got those shots, they were able to create them, and that was their first time playing together.”

Up next for Woodinville will be a KingCo playoff match on Halloween night against rival Inglemoor. Loser out, winner advances.

Woodinville’s Lauren Knapik looks intense as she prepares for a Mount Si corner kick. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“The last couple games have been solid,” Davis said. “We’re going in the right direction. Playing Inglemoor will heighten the tension a little bit and bring emotion into the game more than I would like. But I think it’s going to be fun. I think it’s good to play playoffs games within the [Northshore School] District. It’s good for the district and brings a good atmosphere.”

Nicole Lenart feels like her Lady Falcons are positioned well for postseason success.

“Just knowing that if we work as hard as we can, we can do it,” Lenart said. “We know that this is true. And after not winning a conference game at all last year, this is great. We can feel the difference out there. We play together and play as a team.”