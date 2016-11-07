WHS GIRLS SOCCER: Falcons batter Bothell with second half barrage 07 Nov 2016 10:03

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville came into last week’s KingCo tourney facing do-or-die scenarios. But after beating Inglemoor earlier in the week, the Lady Falcons knocked off Bothell 3-1 last Thursday at Pop Keeney Stadium. This win pulled them to within one tantalizing game of going to State.

“Last year we lost every game and finished in last place,” Woodinville senior Markelle Felt said. “So to come back this year and be in third and be on the verge of going to State is really exciting.”

But things weren’t too exciting at halftime of the Bothell game. Woodinville trailed 1-0, and coach Nathan Davis took only one look at his players, before seeing they needed a pep talk.

“They had big frowns, big sad faces,” Davis said. “You could almost see the tears in their eyes. I was like, ‘it’s not over! We were down to Eastlake, who was a better team than what we’re playing tonight, and you came back and won. It’s just a matter of continuing to go and push. Don’t give up!’”

“We were down on ourselves,” Woodinville forward Emily Falla said. “We never play our best against Bothell for some reason, so to be down was a downer. But when we came back out on the field, we really brought the energy.”

A Bothell player falls to the ground after colliding with Woodinville's Regan Schenck (right). (Photo by Derek Johnson)

What occurred in the second half stunned everyone there. The timidity which marked Woodinville’s first half was gone. In its stead was a relentless ferocity. You could see it in the face of each Lady Falcon.

And the primary catalyst was Regan Schenck. The junior forward was equal parts Lionel Messi and Lawrence Taylor. When she wasn’t busy knocking Bothell players to the turf (and getting a yellow card), she proceeded to score two goals and lead her team to a 3-1 win.

“It’s funny,” Markelle Felt said. “Regan can’t leave the field without getting a yellow card. It has kind of become a thing, it’s the joke. But we love her, she’s great.”

Woodinville’s third goal came courtesy of an amazing corner kick from Nikki Zaback. The left-footed senior drilled a Bend-it-like-Beckham shot that arrived high and tight at the Bothell goal. The ball rattled amongst the cluster of players before Woodinville’s Emily Falla scored on a header.

From left-to-right: Bothell’s Samantha Morse (#3), and Woodinville’s Nikki Zaback (#6) and Susan Robles (#9). (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“Nikki’s got an amazing left foot,” Davis said. “She can either play that ball in really tight on the goalie and put them under pressure. Or we play another one where it comes back out and we take another shot. The defense don’t know what to expect. So she put that ball in there, and Emily Falla did a great job of not giving up on the play and getting that second header.”

As of this writing, Woodinville was scheduled to play Issaquah on November 5th for a berth to State on the line.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Davis said. “These girls have done everything I’ve asked and more. And to be able to play one more game in the tournament is fantastic. When we step onto the field we won’t be expected to win. [Issaquah] will be expected to win. So there’s no pressure on us. So let’s go out there and have some fun and pull an upset!”

Editor’s note: Woodinville won with a final score of 3-1 over Issaquah on November 5th and will continue on to State.