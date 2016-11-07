WHS FOOTBALL: Falcons take care of business versus Puyallup 07 Nov 2016 10:10

Written by Derek Johnson

Puyallup’s Nathaniel Holcomb rewrote the record books this season. But it was the Woodinville Falcons who brought his story to an unhappy end.

Fueled by the sterling performances of Nash Fouch and a tough defense, Woodinville won their opening playoff game last Friday night, with a 45-20 win over Puyallup. In so doing, the Falcons ran their record to 10-0 and will advance to play again this week at Pop Keeney Stadium.

Brett Accimus motors up field for some tough yards. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie, as both teams moved the ball with ease.

“I thought [Puyallup] did a great job coming out on both sides of the ball,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “They gave us some fits. They’ve got good athletes and a good quarterback. But our guys adjusted to it. Once we got in the flow our guys did well and took care of business.”

At halftime, Woodinville led 17-13. But it was in the third quarter that the Falcons asserted their dominance. Mack Minnehan first scored on a 23-yard run. Then Jaden Sheffey connected with Nash Fouch for a 15-yard scoring strike. Finally, Sheffey hit Brett Accimus with a 32-yard touchdown pass. Suddenly it was 38-13.

While that was going on, the Falcon defense put the clamps on the Viking offense. At one point, Jake Kim shot like a missile through the line to drop Holcomb to the turf. This electrified the Pop Keeney crowd. And it forced the PA announcer to forget all formality, and shout like he was a fan seated in the fifth row.

WELCOME TO THE DARK SIDE: Woodinville’s Jake Kim (left) and Andy Lau (#25), zero in on Puyallup’s Nathaniel Holcomb. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

By then, it was 38-13 and Puyallup was done. Maxwell emptied his bench and played Falcon reserves for much of the fourth quarter.

On the night, Mack Minnehan rushed 13 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Jones carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. Brett Accimus had 5 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Nash Fouch had 4 receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Jaden Sheffey threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, Fouch also excelled with a pair of interceptions. Seth Pregler added 7 tackles, while Jake Kim and Jake Baillie each tallied a quarterback sack. And defensive lineman Myles Walker earned praise from hs head coach.

“Myles Walker has had a great year and played a really solid game tonight,” Maxwell said. “Shoot, he almost had an interception there tonight. He’s a high-energy guy. A type of energizer kid you really love to have in the program.”

Woodinville now prepares for its next playoff game this Friday at Pop Keeney Stadium. At this time last year, the Falcons were coming off their stunning playoff upset over Kentwood. But last year’s team was a bunch of underdogs taking on the world. This year’s team is a #1 seed. Maxwell was asked about the difference a year makes.

“Back then it was [about] getting a feel of playing high quality, consistent football,” Maxwell said. “We got on a roll, and we haven’t stopped since then. The culture and expectation of where to play and compete at, the kids have kept it going. We’re very focused and we’ve got an end goal. As far as we’re concerned, today was the first game of the season, and we’re 1-0.”