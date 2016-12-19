Late Skyline rally spells doom for Falcons 19 Dec 2016 06:48

Written by Derek Johnson

The look upon the faces of every Falcon told the story. Stunned disbelief was the post game theme. This was after Woodinville watched a 12-point lead disappear in the final minutes against Skyline. The end result was a hard-to-accept 59-56 overtime loss last Wednesday night.

Jaden Sheffey goes skyward against the Spartans. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We’re playing hard, we’ve got guys who are trying hard,” first-year Woodinville coach Greg Turcott said. “We have a lot of guys who have never played varsity basketball before. These are hard lessons, and what can I say? We gave away a twelve point lead in the last two minutes and lost. It’s a hard loss.”

What made it hard was that Woodinville was in control most of the way. The Falcons methodically built a double-digit lead with scrappy defense and good shooting. Seniors Michael Roth and Ethan Tarbet scored 21 and 16 points respectively.

Newcomers acquitted themselves well, staying within the game plan.

But then came those fateful final two minutes. Skyline’s Kellan Przybylski got the hot hand, burying outside jumpers. Then teammate Ryan D’Arcy tied the game with a spinning 8-footer in the lane. The Woodinville gym fell silent as the game went into overtime. It was there that the Spartans prevailed with superior shooting and decision making.

“We took some bad shots with the lead and gave the ball back to them,” Turcott said. “They got hot, they got on a run, and what can I say? They played better than us in the final two minutes and won the game. It was a game we felt we needed we had to win, and we didn’t get it. And we’re in a big hole to start the season.”

With the loss, Woodinville fell to 1-2 in KingCo 4A, and 1-3 overall.

Woodinville coach Greg Turcott (crouching) looks on during his team's game against Skyline. (Photo by Dale Garvey)“We worked hard in the first half and got a good push,” Woodinville forward-guard Jaden Sheffey said. “We really picked it up in the third quarter with trapping and steals and we pushed the lead. Unfortunately, we weren’t smart with the ball in the last [couple of minutes]. We took too many shots early and didn’t work the clock. When stuff like that happens you just learn from it and get better.”

So what now for these Woodinville Falcons? What can we expect to see as the calendar turns to January and February?

“We’re getting better on defense, we’re getting better at learning how to play winning basketball,” Turcott said. “But until we learn how to play with more intelligence we’re going to keep losing games. It’s all about learning.”

Sheffey, who led this year’s Falcon football team to an 11-1 record, sees some bright spots ahead.

“Our strengths are our athleticism and getting after it on defense, especially in the full court,” Sheffey said. “And it’s true we have a few young guys, but we need to just trust in our offense, and trust the guys around us. I think that will develop as we keep playing with each other and we’ll see good things happen as the season progresses.”