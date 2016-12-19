Lady Falcons fend off pesky Skyline 55-48 19 Dec 2016 06:52

Written by Derek Johnson

If this year’s Woodinville Falcons are nothing else, they’re athletic. Fueled by swarming defense and an up-tempo offense, this team has the post season in its sights.

Their 55-48 win over Skyline last Wednesday wasn’t the prettiest game you’ll ever see. But given that Skyline is considered one of the top teams in the conference, it qualifies as a solid win.

Lady Falcon Madison Dubois (left) drives on Skyline’s Holly Streamer. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We got the W so we’re happy about that,” senior center Gabby Whalen said. “We could have played better. We lost our composure for a bit but we got it back towards the end. I think we’ll get better at that as we go along.”

Like cream rising to the top, Woodinville and Bothell have already assumed control of the KingCo 4A standings. Both teams have matching 3-0 records as of December 15th.

Against Skyline, Woodinville jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the first minute. Junior guard Regan Schenck buried a pair of three pointers.

“We had a great start, and Regan shot the ball really well,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “The honest truth is that we’ve seen her shoot like that in practice a lot. For some reason it hasn’t translated to games as often as it does in practice. So what you saw today is what we see all the time. She had a really big first half and gave us the lead.”

The Lady Falcons continued to build on that lead. Whalen scored on a spinning bank shot with 6:30 left in the second quarter, propelling Woodinville to a 22-11 lead.

Skyline’s Jade Loville was kept in check until an injury sidelined her near halftime. Bullock credited his junior forward Alena Coomar for her stellar defensive play on Loville.

“Alena did a great job on their best player,” Bullock said. “Jade is a serious Division I player. Alena had a great all-around game.”

Coomar also finished with 11 points, and buried two 3-pointers like her older brother Lance used to do for the Falcons.

Late in the fourth quarter, Skyline rallied to make things uncomfortable for Woodinville. But key baskets by Whalen and Schenck put the game away.

Woodinville's Regan Schenck (right) saves a ball from going out of bounds, while Skyline's Annie Taylor looks on. (Photo by Derek Johnson)“In the second half we just didn’t take care of business like we should have,” Bullock said. “We should have put that thing away. We’ve got to put together 32 minutes to beat good teams consistently. We know that we’ve got things to work on. It’s only game number four, so it’s early in the season. Decision-making, taking care of the ball, staying on our feet and playing solid defense is all stuff we’ve got to work on.”

This week, the Lady Falcons are in Arizona for the Nike Tournament of Champions. They’ll be playing games from December 19-22.

“I’m looking forward to it, and it’s going to be a fun tournament,” Whalen said. “Me and Regan have talked about helping lead with team bonding. To get away with the team where it’s just us at the hotel rooms, that’s where we do a lot of bonding. And it’s before Christmas instead of after [like last year’s holiday tournament], so we’re happy about that.”