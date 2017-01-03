Alek Kacmarcik enjoying his time at Eastern Washington 03 Jan 2017 07:33

Written by Derek Johnson

When you turn on the TV and see that God-awful red turf, it only means one thing: The Eastern Washington Eagles are playing a home football game.

But for fans of Woodinville football, it has additional meaning. There’s a chance you’ll see former Falcon Alek Kacmarcik on the field, wearing #35 and playing strong side linebacker.

Alek Kacmarcik in action during the 2016 season. (Photo courtesy of Eastern Washington University) Kacmarcik laughs when asked about playing at Roos Field. That’s the name of Eastern’s home field, otherwise known as “The Inferno,” due to that garish red turf.

“I’ve gotten used to it,” Kacmarcik said. “Honestly, when we go play elsewhere on a green field, it feels a little weird at first. But I don’t even think about it anymore when we play at home.”

Then he added: “It’s slightly ironic that we’re playing the last few games of the year in freezing single digit temperatures,” he said. “It certainly feels far from an inferno at that point.”

Kacmarcik (pronounced Catch-mar-chick) graduated from Woodinville in 2013 and is now in his third year at Eastern. This past season, his Eagles went 12-2, which included a stunning win over the Washington State Cougars to open the year.

“We went in there [to Martin Stadium] with the mindset that we were the better team,” Kacmarcik said. “That it was our game to lose. We just played as hard as we could. We got a couple stops early, which was big. Some penalties worked against WSU and our offense was rolling.

“When the clock ran out to zero, and we were winning on the scoreboard, it was a pretty sweet feeling. Our fans filled up one little section, and we ran over to them and sang our fight song. We were all stoked that we won.”

A concussion and subsequent ankle injury limited Kacmarcik’s playing time throughout the season. He felt disappointment from this but said the campaign overall was fun.

That winning environment stems from Eagles head coach Beau Baldwin. Kacmarcik is effusive with praise when asked about Baldwin.

“He is an absolutely awesome coach,” Kacmarcik said. “He finds a way to make the team better in every aspect. Even if we beat a team 45-10, the next day in the meeting room he’s looking to see how we can get better and raise the standards.

“Coach Baldwin always finds a way to get the team motivated, to get the most out of every practice,” he said. “Pushing his athletes to do their best, both as players and personally as a student. The entire staff genuinely cares about the athletes more than any other program I’ve been a part of or witnessed from the outside.”

Kacmarcik is studying to become a mechanical engineer. He has been a member of the Big Sky Conference All-Academic team.

“The big reason I chose mechanical engineering is that I’ve always enjoyed math and physics,” he said. “There’s some hands-on stuff in the program, but also computer programs where you’re designing products and solving problems. If I could see myself doing anything right now, it would be working at a smaller company with a lot of hands-on [work].”

Looking ahead to his redshirt junior season in 2017, Kacmarcik has goals that inspire him.

“I want to step up as a leader on this team,” he said. “We lose some big leaders on defense this year. The defense is going to have to create a new identity. I would love to be a part of creating that new identity. And I would like to play at a First Team Big Sky level of play. I know I have the ability to do so, but it will take hard work during the off-season, and staying healthy.”