Furious Falcon rally falls short against Bothell 10 Jan 2017 04:21

Written by Derek Johnson

Teams are sometimes reluctant to declare moral victories in defeat. But in Woodinville’s case, their game last Friday against a talented Bothell team might qualify.

Beset by a bloodbath of a first half, the Falcons looked to be on their way to a terrible defeat. They trailed 38-25 and were getting torched by Bothell’s Josh Kollman. But in the third quarter, Woodinville outscored Bothell 22-7 to take a 47-45 lead – much to the delight of the capacity home crowd.

Falcon forward Michael Roth launches a three point shot. (Photo by Derek Johnson)Come the fourth quarter, however, Kollman reignited his shooting touch to carry the Cougars to a 64-58 victory.

“We had a chance to win at the end,” said Woodinville’s Michael Roth. “But we can’t expect to win if we play like we did in the first half. I think we saw what we can do in the second half. So we just need to keep getting better at practice. We’re getting better.”

The loss left Woodinville with a 2-4 record in KingCo and 5-6 overall. Bothell improved to 5-1 and 10-2.

Kollman was the catalyst for the Cougars, knocking down 8 three pointers and finishing with 26 points. As a team, Bothell shot 11-for-28 from three point land. Cameron Tyson finished with 17 points.

Meanwhile for the Falcons, Michael Roth led the way with 19 points. Ethan Tarbet and Cade Beresford chipped in 12 and 11, respectively.

Woodinville’s Cade Beresford muscles his way to a basket against Bothell. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We got away from the game plan in the first half, which happens a lot in a rivalry game,” Woodinville coach Greg Turcott said. “The kids know each other. And we had a lot of guys who wanted to put the game on their shoulders and win it on their own, going one-on-one. That’s just not our game.

“We regrouped in the second half and got back to the game plan,” he said. “Played better defense, changed a few things up and gave people their money’s worth, I hope. Give them a good show. The gym was alive and loud in there.”

The youngest of the Falcon newcomers this year is point guard Cage Schenck. The diminutive freshman already looks comfortable going against bigger and older opponents.

“Cage is a very good basketball player,” Turcott said. “He’s been watching his sister [Regan] play varsity and he’s from a very athletic family. He’s a tough kid with a ton of confidence in himself. He’s getting more comfortable and as the games go along he sees that he’s as good as anyone out there.”

But as the season progresses, Woodinville will rely on seniors Michael Roth and Ethan Tarbet.

“They’re our guys, they’re our two seniors,” Turcott said. “We’re depending on them to play well every game to give us a chance. That’s a lot on their shoulders. Sometimes they want to try to do it themselves and not within the framework of the team. But tonight in the second half they played smart and together and didn’t try to force things.

“Sometimes when you’re 17 years old you think you’re ten feet tall and bulletproof,” he said. “But tonight they realized they’re not, and they need to help each other out and it’s not about who can score the most points.”