Unbeaten Woodinville perpetuates a standard of excellence 10 Jan 2017 04:28

Written by Derek Johnson

It was once said of former UW football coach Don James, “He doesn’t rebuild, he reloads.”

The same could be said of Woodinville gymnastics coach Kathie Koch – at least so far.

Senior captain Allie McManus (left) sticks a landing while coach Kathie Koch (right) looks on. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Life is pretty good for the three time defending State champs. Despite the many new faces peppering this year’s roster, the Lady Falcons continue to win.

On a bitterly cold Thursday night at Bellevue High School last week, it proved true once again. Woodinville defeated Mount Si by a score of 176.15 - 165.05. In so doing, the Falcons remained unbeaten at 4-0. They’re the only KingCo 4A team whose record remains unblemished.

“Every year is very different and we do have a lot of new faces,” Koch said. “A lot of the kids have never competed in high school before. So it’s different for them to learn to compete every week. ... We’re pacing those kids, we’ve got some skills that we’re adding as the season progresses. ... But we’re on really good track for the post season.”

A big reason for Woodinville’s success is Allie McManus. She might be small (under five feet tall), but she’s a towering dynamo of charisma, energy and talent. After dealing with early season injuries, she’s now getting healthy at the right time.

Woodinville’s Bree Gummer performs on the balance beam. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “It’s my senior year and I love being out here with my girls,” McManus said. “Honestly it’s the team that is most special to me.”

“Allie’s beam routine tonight was fabulous,” Koch said. “She just nailed it, so I was real pleased with that. She did have a little slip on floor which was uncharacteristic for her. But the reason she fell was from being aggressive [in] trying to stick, so I would rather see her fall that way than not be aggressive. So she’ll get that cleaned up for the next meet.”

Koch was also quick to praise senior Paige Hirata and junior Kylie Mosset.

“Paige has competed all around the first three meets,” Koch said. “So we took her off a couple events to give her some rest, which is how I pace the kids. So the aches and pains aren’t there in the post season. And Kylie Mosset is coming on strong.”

Three more meets remain for the regular season (Issaquah, Inglemoor and Eastlake). From there, the KingCo meet is February 4th and Districts will be on February 11th.

Should Woodinville get to the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall, State, they’ll pursue a fourth straight State title. And it would mark three in a row for Koch, who’s in her third season of leading the Lady Falcons.