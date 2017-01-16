Falcons sputter, then turn spectacular to beat Issy 16 Jan 2017 06:01

Written by Derek Johnson

For the Woodinville Falcons, it was the most ragged of first halves. Low energy, bad shooting, errant passes and multiple air balls plagued them against a winless Issaquah squad.

But then the Lady Falcons tore up the second half to outscore the visiting Eagles 43-16. Woodinville went on to win 63-26.

“We started rough and everyone knew it,” Woodinville forward Nikki Zaback said. “But we had a good halftime talk. We pulled it together and had a good second half.”

The win improved Woodinville’s record to 6-1 in KingCo 4A and 11-2 overall. Issaquah fell to 0-7 in the conference.

Woodinville’s Maddy DuBois guards Issaquah’s Maya Witherspoon. (Photo by Derek Johnson) But that first half was tough sledding. The score was tied 5-5 at the end of the first quarter, and the Lady Falcons led 20-10 heading into halftime. Woodinville coach Scott Bullock was not in a happy place.

“I was really, really disappointed,” Bullock said. “I told the girls, ‘You don’t want me to say what I’m feeling inside because it’s not going to be pretty. But the good thing about this game is that you can come out and play a great second half and forget about the first half.’”

The Falcons started the third quarter on a 12-0 run. Madison Lundquist scored two baskets, then Maddy DuBois and Regan Schenck each buried three pointers. Gabby Whalen finished the onslaught by banking in a lay in. Suddenly, the score was 32-10, and everything felt right in Woodinville’s world again.

“We came out with better energy, concentration, we executed and finished our shots,” Bullock said. “Gabby [Whalen] was the stabilizing force. Alena Coomar guarded their best player, and did a good job on her. Alena always works hard and does her thing kind of quietly. She did a great job again tonight.”

The game’s final seconds produced the biggest roar of the night. Bullock had emptied his bench, and when the ball landed in the hands of Hannah Jensen, the freshman fired a three-pointer that swished through the net as time expired.

Alena Coomar looks to pass the ball while teammates Gabby Whalen (24) and Madison Lundquist (14) battle for position. (Photo by Derek Johnson) The Woodinville bench erupted in joy. The Woodinville JV girls in the stands all jumped to their feet in wild celebration. It was as if Jensen had just won a Toyota Corolla. It was a curious moment that caused confusion for this reporter.

“Coach told me yesterday that I was suiting up for varsity for the first time,” Jensen explained. “Then he said I was going into the game for the last two minutes. I was excited but nervous at the same time of course.

“Morgan [Lundquist] kicked the ball out to me, and I shot it and it went in,” Jensen said. “It was just crazy, it was awesome. Points in my first varsity game, it was great. My JV team was up in the stands and excited for me.”

“I was a little disappointed that they celebrated so much,” Bullock said. “When you’re ahead by so much, you need to temper that at the end [of a game]. But Hannah came in as a freshman and she was not nervous. She’s a good shooter and showed it with that great shot.”