Falcons find identity, knock off Issaquah 16 Jan 2017 06:08

Written by Derek Johnson

James Bond had Goldfinger; Harry Potter had Voldemort. But for the Woodinville boys basketball team, the nemesis in recent years has been the Issaquah Eagles. Time and again, a game against Issaquah has often spelled doom for the good guys.

But the plot took an unexpected turn last Tuesday night at Woodinville High School. The Falcons took control and knocked off the visiting Eagles 63-51. The win improved Woodinville’s record to 3-4 in KingCo 4A and 6-6 overall.

Noah Taplett (white jersey #22) battles for the loose ball against Issaquah. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We’re starting to figure out our style,” Woodinville’s first year coach Greg Turcott said. “We’ve found something that works. We’re going to keep polishing it and getting better. Keep improving what we do. I think these guys understand now the style that will work for us.”

That style is an offense which emphasizes team basketball. A patient offense that relies on good passing to create a quality shot.

“We were moving the ball tonight and not taking bad shots,” Woodinville center Cade Beresford said. “That was key.”

Other big aspects were rebounding and defense. The Falcons out-rebounded Issy 36-33 while getting 9 steals and deflecting 2 passes.

Michael Roth led the way for Woodinville scorers with 17 points. Ethan Tarbet had 15, Cade Beresford had 14, and T.J. Dick added 6, including a big three-pointer in the fourth quarter to give the Falcons a ten point lead.

“T.J. Dick has been hurt all year, he hurt his wrist early in the season,” Turcott said. “We didn’t think he would be back. And tonight he came back and it was a big night for him. He’s been suffering there on the bench wanting to play so badly. It’s his senior year and all. So it was great to see him play and contribute.”

Woodinville freshman guard Cage Schenck (left) drives toward the hoop while teammate Landon Young (#30) looks on. (Photo by Derek Johnson) As the regular season comes down the stretch, other rivals loom on the schedule. This includes games against Skyline and Inglemoor, as well as a rematch with Bothell.

“The big thing for us is we’re riding a good wave right now and we’re playing together,” Turcott said. “The big thing in sports is when you have momentum going don’t do anything to mess it up. We’ve just got to keep improving on the offensive end and take good care of the ball.

“These guys are really happy tonight,” Turcott said. “They got a good win, they worked hard and they deserve it.”