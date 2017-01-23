Falcons fall to Cedarcrest 46-30 23 Jan 2017 06:31

Written by Derek Johnson

This was not your standard high school wrestling match. To the tune of AC/DC’s Thunderstruck, the Woodinville Falcons stood in a line at the entrance of the gymnasium. One-by-one, the young men were introduced by a DJ, as if this was a WWF match on pay-per-view. The music blared, the klieg lights pulsated, the DJ’s voice boomed, and the Cedarcrest crowd let it be known they were ready to rumble.

Woodinville's Emilio Arroyo (right) prepares to battle Cedarcrest's Jonathan Castle last week. (Photo by Derek Johnson) This occurred last Wednesday night in Duvall at Cedarcrest High School. The Red Wolves really put on a show. This style of presentation is never seen in Woodinville’s conference of KingCo 4A.

“I haven’t been to a high school dual meet like this before,” Woodinville assistant coach Ryan Hitzman said. “The DJ did a good job with adjusting the volume and the announcer is a coach in Everett. He really knows his wrestling and was able to give a kind of play-by-play. Not everyone knows the rules of wrestling and the nuances, and he was able to provide those descriptions. So that was kind of nice. And it was a fun environment.”

As for the meet itself, Woodinville jumped out to a 12-0 lead but ultimately lost 46-30.

“All the kids fought hard and Cedarcrest has some really good wrestlers,” Hitzman said. “We didn’t lose to any chumps.”

Woodinville’s senior captain Paco Becerra won his match via forfeit, since Cedarcrest didn’t have anyone in that weight class to compete.

“It was very disappointing to not wrestle tonight,” Becerra said. “I had dropped from 225 [pounds] to 220. But sometimes that happens, even if it’s disappointing. Next week I’ll be ready.”

Becerra smiled when reminded that Woodinville remained 3-1 in KingCo 4A, which at the time of this writing was good for second place.

“Honestly, we’ve done so much better this year than last year,” Becerra said. “We’ve improved so much even though we’re a young team. We’re just going to get better and better.”

“For us to be as young as we are and to go out and get some victories, is really a huge deal,” Hitzman said. “We really see improvement every single week and every single dual meet with these kids. We talk about the journey and not the prize, and it’s really easy to see with these kids. From the first guy to the last guy, they support each other and like being around each other.”