Lady Falcons fly high on senior night 23 Jan 2017 06:36

Written by Derek Johnson

For the sixth straight time, Woodinville faced a fired up opponent. And for the sixth straight time this season, the Falcons emerged victorious.

In front of a large crowd on senior night, the Lady Falcons steamrolled Inglemoor 181-146. The victory improved Woodinville’s record to 6-0, as they remained atop the KingCo 4A standings.

But on this night, the win seemed to pale in importance next to sending off the seniors with a warm adieu. Woodinville coach Kathie Koch took the microphone and addressed the Woodinville gymnasium. One-by-one, she paid tribute to her seniors, while her voice cracked with emotion.

Tate Kuyendall sails high above the balance beam. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “They’re just a great group of kids,” Koch said afterward. “Every year I do this I get more and more attached. I’ve seen them grow up into mature, young ladies. We’re sending them off into the world. So, it’s kind of bittersweet. I’m happy for them and excited for them and their new adventures. But we’re definitely going to miss them.”

The five seniors were Allie McManus, Maddie Hoang, Paige Hirata, Tate Kuyendall, and Mackie Barton (aka Mackie B). Many hugs were shared and tears were shed.

As for the performance against Inglemoor, the outcome was never in doubt. The Woodinville squad elevated its game and performed with exquisite grace.

“We’ve been working a lot on our landings,” Koch said. “We know that every tenth [of a point] counts when it gets down to post season. We’ve also been working a lot on the wiggles on beam. I noticed a big improvement on that. We had a lot more steady beam today. Everything needs to be tight and not wiggle on the beam.”

Woodinville captain Allie McManus had a banner night in her final home performance.

Maddie Hoang performs her floor routine. (Photo by Derek Johnson)“Allie had one of the best meets I’ve ever seen,” Koch said. “And what a perfect night to have done it, on senior night. I’m so proud of her. Kylie [Mosset] had the meet of her life as well. Her vault was beautiful, her bars were straight. ... A lot of these girls are peaking at the right time, it’s fun to see.”

Paige Hirata was a notable absentee from the competition. Hirata, who has been a key component to Falcon success, was dressed in warm-ups while she cheered on her teammates.

“Paige was just feeling sick, not feeling very well,” Koch said. “A lot of us are not feeling well. This sport is so demanding, so if you’re not 100 percent, it’s not safe. It’s bittersweet for her. She knows it’s the best thing for her body, but she wishes she could have been out there.”

When the night was over, senior Maddie Hoang brandished a big smile.

Woodinville seniors, from left to right: Allie McManus, Maddie Hoang, Mackie Barton, Tate Kuyendall and Paige Hirata. (Courtesy photo)“I’m so happy and sad at the exact same time,” Hoang said. “It’s family, really. We are one big Falcon family.”