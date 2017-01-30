Falcons lose to Bothell, still year for KingCo Tourney berth 30 Jan 2017 06:17

Written by Derek Johnson

After losing to Bothell, Woodinville coach Greg Turcott could only shrug and give credit where it was due.

“Some nights you’ve got to tip your hat to the other team,” Turcott said. “They’re really talented and to beat them we need them to have an off night and we need to play above and beyond our usual game. Bothell played like they couldn’t afford to lose tonight. They made more shots and we couldn’t really stop them.”

Woodinville's Cade Beresford attempts to score. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Such was the aftermath of Woodinville’s 72-55 loss at Bothell last Friday night. With the defeat, the Falcons fell to 6-6 in KingCo and 9-8 overall. Bothell meanwhile remained tied for first with a 9-3 record and 14-4 overall.

Senior Falcon Ethan Tarbet was asked for his post game thoughts.

“It’s our rivalry so it’s a bummer knowing we won’t get them this year,” Tarbet said. “We hope we get them again in the playoffs. They’ve got good shooters. Josh [Kollman] got loose a few times and that hurt us. Plus [Cameron]

Tyson tossed one in from the volleyball line with three seconds left. That hurt us.”

As the regular season winds down, Turcott reflected on his first year as Woodinville’s head coach.

“The big thing I’m proud of is how these guys keep coming in and battling everyday,” Turcott said. “We’ve had some ups and downs. But these are wonderful kids who will be winners in life. When we’ve won they come in the next day and keep working hard and don’t get complacent. And when they lose, they come back in and bounce back and keep doing the little things right. Come in, work hard, do your best, be coachable and good things will happen. I’m proud of them.”

Woodinville hosts Eastlake this Tuesday on what will be Senior Night. The team wraps up the league schedule this Friday with a road trip to Mount Si. The Falcons need to win one of these games to qualify for the upcoming KingCo 4A Tournament to be held at Lake Washington High School.

“That Eastlake game will be real big,” Turcott said. “It’ll be Senior Night. Our guys will be fired up.”

“It’s been an up and down season,” Tarbet said. “But we want to get another win and be up and get into the playoffs.”