Falcons fall short in upset big of Bothell 30 Jan 2017 06:19

Written by Derek Johnson

If playing Bothell was like horseshoes and hand grenades, the Woodinville Falcons would be atop the KingCo Conference standings right now.

But unfortunately, wins aren’t awarded for close losses to tough teams.

Woodinville’s Madison Lundquist (green) comes up with the loose ball, while teammate Regan Schenck looks on. (Photo by Derek Johnson) In the case of Woodinville’s 57-54 loss at Bothell last Friday night, the same old script played itself out. The Falcons fell behind early, rallied to make it close, then fell short against the powerhouse Cougars down the stretch.

“We’re right there on the cusp and it’s super frustrating,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said.

With the loss, Woodinville fell to 9-3 in KingCo 4A and 14-4 overall. Bothell improved to 12-0 in conference and 16-2 overall.

After trailing 10-2 to start the game, Woodinville began chipping away. When Regan Schenck drained a three pointer with fifty seconds left before halftime, the Falcons suddenly had the lead at 25-24.

But Bothell came out smoking to start the third period, and rebuilt their lead to double digits.

It was in the fourth quarter that Woodinville began to full court press. A Madison Lundquist basket trimmed the deficit to 51-47. Then a Maddy DuBois three-pointer made it a 53-52 game.

But Bothell’s Taya Corosdale and Company kept Woodinville at arm’s reach through the final two minutes.

Woodinville tried to get off a three point shot but couldn’t produce a quality shot, and time expired.

“We always go in with the same mentality to play hard,” Woodinville’s Madison Lundquist said. “We study their girls relentlessly. We know what it takes to win, but we started out rough in the first half. Things didn’t shake out as we hoped but we played hard. ... Every year we’ve struggled with Bothell, but every game we learn something new.”

“We’ve talked about this before but we’re still trying to play a 32-minute game,” Bullock said. “We fell asleep in the third quarter and dug ourselves a hole. But then we played a pretty good fourth quarter to make it a game. But the hole was a little deep.”

Two regular season games remain. First off, this Wednesday is a huge showdown at home against Eastlake. The Falcons and Wolves are tied in the standings with identical 9-3 conference records. This game will be for the second seed in the upcoming KingCo 4A playoffs. It will also be Senior Night.

Then the Falcons conclude their regular season this Friday night with a road game against Mount Si.