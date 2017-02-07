Falcons primed for the post season with win over Eastlake 07 Feb 2017 12:39

Written by Derek Johnson

Both teams entered the game tied for second place. But only one would emerge with the #2 seed in the upcoming KingCo 4A Tourney.

That victorious team was Woodinville. By virtue of their 52-46 win over Eastlake last Wednesday night, the Lady Falcons are now well positioned for the post season.

“Overall when we play our game we have fun,” said Woodinville’s Gabby Whalen, who had a career best 20 points and 10 rebounds. “That’s what comes out of it. We love each other and we’re best friends. And we have each other’s backs.”

Woodinville’s Maddy DuBois (right) looks to pass against tough Eastlake pressure. (Photo by Derek Johnson)With the win, Woodinville improved to 10-3 in KingCo 4A and 15-4 overall. Eastlake fell to 9-4 and 11-5 overall.

The first half was nip-and-tuck, as Woodinville led by one point heading into intermission.

During the team meeting at halftime, senior Gabby Whalen addressed her teammates.

“I told them that we can’t let up this quarter,” Whalen said. “I said that this is where it’s going to be decided. We have to show up. We have to win this quarter.”

And win the quarter they did. Consecutive three pointers by Regan Schenck and Alena Coomar transformed a 22-21 score into a 28-21 cushion.

“As coaches, we don’t always know exactly what to expect,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “But we came out in that third quarter and executed well.”

The Falcons carried the lead into the fourth quarter. That’s when Schenck capped things off with some vintage LA Laker Showtime – as her behind-the-back pass to Whalen conjured up memories of Magic Johnson-to-James Worthy.

In the game’s final twenty seconds, Whalen knocked down four clutch free throws to seal the deal.

Madison Lundquist (left) has continued to develop into an elite player. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “The game is 32 minutes long and we always talk about the need to play for all four quarters,” Whalen said. “I feel like we did that tonight.”

“Our strength as a team is that we have five people who can score,” Bullock said. “Every game is different ... We felt like what we could do tonight is run with our bigs. Gabby and Madison ran the floor. We have a lot of athleticism and as you saw they made a lot of lay ins.”

As of this writing, Woodinville still had a regular season game remaining against Mount Si on Feb 3rd. This week the KingCo Tourney will be played at Lake Washington High School. Check kingcoathletics.com for more details.