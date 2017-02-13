Schenck’s heroics send Falcons to title game 13 Feb 2017 06:30

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville’s road to the KingCo Championship may go through Bothell, but Eastlake did all it could to create hazardous driving conditions.

Woodinville’s Regan Schenck hit a clutch three-pointer with four seconds left to lift the Lady Falcons to a 64-62 win over Eastlake. The win advanced Woodinville (17-4) to the KingCo 4A Championship this Thursday against Bothell (19-2).

Woodinville’s Regan Schenck (fourth from left) is mobbed by teammates after her three-pointer beat Eastlake. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “It was back and forth, punch-punch,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “They would make a run, we would make a run. It could have gone either way. But Regan hit a big shot, and what a way to finish.”

Throughout the game, Eastlake’s Cameron Edward was scorching hot. Her breakaway lay-in with 3:00 left in the fourth quarter gave the Wolves a 59-55 lead. Her subsequent three-pointer with 1:30 left extended that lead to 62-57.

But then the Falcons made a run. Madison Lundquist hit a turnaround jumper in the paint to cut the deficit to 62-59. On the next possession, Gabby Whalen muscled her way to the basket to make it a 62-61 game.

With ten seconds left, Lundquist received the inbounds pass but chose not to shoot. She dished the ball to Maddy DuBois who then passed to an open Regan Schenck in the corner. Schenck launched a three-pointer that rattled and dropped, giving the Falcons the 64-62 triumph. Bedlam prevailed.

“I had the same mentality throughout the game,” Schenck said. “Our team just kept fighting and kept playing which is good. And we never get down on ourselves. We kept playing and our play kept rising and it resulted in a win. I thought we deserved the win because we kept working hard.”

Woodinville’s Kennedy Selway, who knocked down 3 three pointers, gave her thoughts.

“Together as a team we played really well,” Selway said. “Great ball movement, big assists at the end. Everyone was positive and we all played very well together.”

Gabby Whalen (left) scored a career-high 22 points against Eastlake. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “We always seem to step up our game when we play Eastlake,” added Schenck. “It’s always a good game. They work hard, we work hard, which is why I think it’s such a fun game to play.”

“This is the first time in five years that we’ve gotten to the KingCo title game,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “The girls are excited. When we start out every year, our goal isn’t to win games, it’s to get to that title game. And then we always say that if you get that far good stuff is going to happen.”

Woodinville will play Bothell for the KingCo 4A Championship this Thursday at Lake Washington High School. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. Check kingcoathletics.com for bracket information.