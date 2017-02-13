Falcons stun Issaquah in tourney opener 13 Feb 2017 06:36

Written by Derek Johnson

Shouting and laughter emanated from the Woodinville locker room. In a season full of ups and downs, this night belonged to the boys in green and white. In the aftermath of their 77-63 win over Issaquah, the Woodinville Falcons advanced past the first round of the KingCo 4A Tournament.

“It’s awesome,” said a smiling Michael Roth. “Winning big games like this are always great. We lost to Issaquah last year in the KingCo championship. So it was good to get them back. Everyone feels good right now.”

Cage Schenck (right) can't help but smile with teammate Zack McCallum (#33), after Woodinville survived the first round of the KingCo Tourney last Thursday night. (Photo by Derek Johnson) The win improved Woodinville’s overall record to 10-10. Issaquah’s season came to an end.

But in the game’s early stages, it was Issaquah who seemed destined for victory. Take for instance one possession early in the second quarter. The Eagles grabbed three offensive rebounds before Joey Jensen’s subsequent bank shot staked Issy to a 24-14 lead.

“We knew we needed to stay together,” Woodinville senior guard Ethan Tarbet said. “We got down ten and we weren’t going to let that bother us. It was win or go home, so we couldn’t let this get away from us.”

The Falcons closed out the half on a 13-6 run, to trail now only by 30-27. Then came the second half. When Jaden Sheffey’s mid-range jumper gave Woodinville a 35-34 lead, the proverbial dam was about to break –unbeknownst to the crowd on hand.

Come the fourth quarter, a kaleidoscope of images told the tale. Josiah Bush drained a three pointer to extend the lead to 53-45. Cage Schenck swooped into the lane before dishing to Michael Roth for the lay-in and the 55-45 lead. Cage Schenck then showed his range by burying a trey from the top of the key. Moments later, Jaden Sheffey drained his own three pointer. And suddenly the scoreboard read: Woodinville 65, Issaquah 52.

By then, it was all over but the shouting. Had the legendary Red Auerbach been alive and present, he would’ve fired up his trademark victory cigar.

“It’s a huge win,” Woodinville coach Greg Turcott said. “We got the lead and built the lead from there on out. Michael Roth played unbelievable tonight. Ethan [Tarbet] had a really solid game, Jaden [Sheffey] had a really good game. Jared Eisenbarth and T.J. Dick gave us a big lift. Our guys played great tonight.”

Woodinville’s Ethan Tarbet drives the lane and prepares to shoot. (Photo by Derek Johnson) One player who stood out was Cage Schenck. The freshman point guard demonstrated remarkable poise and command for someone who spends his days wandering the halls at Leota Junior High.

“Cage, that’s a talented kid,” Tarbet said. “He’s a special player. I feel bad for the rest of KingCo when he’s a senior. He took control and I’m proud of him.”

“Cage is fearless and very comfortable on the court,” Turcott said. “He’s the straw that stirs the drink. He’s so steady. He’s like that every night, never complains. And he hit some big shots tonight. He’s going to be a great player for us for a long time.”

As of this writing, Woodinville was scheduled to play Skyline in the second round of the KingCo Tourney on February 11th. To see results and up-to-date bracket info go to Kingcoathletics.com.