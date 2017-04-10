Falcon bats go quiet in 5-1 loss to Bothell 10 Apr 2017 06:50

Written by Derek Johnson

Bothell’s Brodi Ponti tossed 7 innings of 3-hit ball as the Cougars knocked off Woodinville 5-1 last Tuesday evening at Bothell High School.

Woodinville’s Derek Hamer (Photo by Derek Johnson)Woodinville’s defense also had an off-night, committing three errors which led to Bothell scoring two unearned runs. Falcon pitcher Bryce Coyne wasn’t sharp, as he hit two batters and was up all night with his fastball.

“We came out and I thought our focus was good,” Woodinville third baseman Drew Barlow said. “But our energy could have been better.”

As of this writing, Woodinville is 3-2 in KingCo 4A, and 7-3 overall.

Bothell hitters Jake Peoples and Michael Eizaguirre combined for 3 RBIs, which staked Bothell to an early lead.

Bryce Coyne warms up prior to the second inning. (Photo by Derek Johnson)Woodinville’s lone run came in the top of the fifth inning, when Matthew Schramm doubled to right field, scoring Jared Eisenbarth.

But Falcon bats ran cold, as this was not to be their night.

“After last year we have a big target on our back,” Barlow said. “Teams know we went to Pasco [for the State Final 4] and they come out and want to beat us. [Bothell] showed more heart today and came out with the win. But we should be able to turn it around with hard work.”

Woodinville coach Alan Dillman echoed Barlow’s sentiments.

“This team went last year and brought as many guys back as we did, and there is a definite bull’s eye that comes from that fact,” Dillman said. “We know that. I tell these guys that they need to come and compete every night because everyone is out to get you.”

But Dillman was also quick to credit his Bothell rivals.

“We tried to get guys on early and create some pressure and we weren’t able to really do that,” he said. “[Bothell] played great defense tonight and played a clean game. Made a lot of plays. Kept us from getting anything going. Tip your cap to them for that.”

Dillman was asked his team’s high expectations for a great season were creating added pressure.

“I don’t know that there’s extra pressure from that point,” Dillman said. “We have a lot of guys who have been through it. We’ve talked about competing every day in practice and that we’ve got to get better. Our guys know how hard they need to work to get back there. I don’t know that they’re feeling pressure in games necessarily, but there is a comfort level and sometimes I gotta make them uncomfortable to keep them going.”