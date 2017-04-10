Falcons blast Issaquah 13-1, stay undefeated 10 Apr 2017 06:53

Written by Derek Johnson

Jordyn Boyd blasted a two-run homer, and Taylor Rhinehart doubled twice and drove in four runs, leading the Woodinville Falcons to a 13-1 victory over the Issaquah Eagles last Thursday afternoon at Issaquah High School.

Woodinville’s Megan Taketa beats out a throw at first base vs Issaquah last Thursday. (Photo by Derek Johnson)Unfazed by the sounds of gunfire from a nearby shooting range, the Lady Falcons brought out some big artillery of their own to score 8 runs in the fifth inning.

The win improved Woodinville’s record to 6-0 in KingCo 4A and 9-0 overall. The Falcons remain ranked in USA Today’s Super 25 National Poll.

“It was a good game,” Taylor Rhinehart said. “We struggled there for a little bit, but we found our groove and it worked out.”

The Falcons scored two runs in the first inning, when Boyd worked the count to 3-and-1, before ripping a double to right-center field to score Lauryn Rhinehart and Olivia Riener.

Paige Grover shows intensity during a plate appearance. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Taylor Rhinehart then drove in two runs in the second inning, when she smashed a line drive double to right field that bounded all the way to the fence.

Woodinville carried a 5-1 lead into the fifth inning, where they batted around to score 8 more runs and invoke the so-called “Mercy Rule” which ends the game when a team leads by at least 10 runs.

Boyd, who had 4 RBIs on the day, seemed relieved during the post game interview.

“I’ve been struggling so far this season,” Boyd explained. “All that was going through my mind was ‘See ball, hit ball’... I’ve been popping everything up. Being a senior I wanted to make an impact on this team and really punch it in. I guess I put too much pressure on myself and I needed to get out of my head. And today I did that.”

“We’ve been waiting for JB’s bat to come alive,” Woodinville coach Dani Weir said of Boyd. “She’s been patient with herself and we knew she’d come alive. We didn’t take her out of the lineup and we wanted her to get her reps in. It was a matter of her getting ahead of herself.... She was trying to put everything out of the yard. She was swinging at pitches she shouldn’t have swung at. But now she has zoned down and relaxed and taken a deep breath and just trusting her stuff. Hopefully she sticks with that mentality and just wanting to win ball games.”

Weir was also asked what it was like playing a game to the strains of heavy gunfire emanating from the adjacent forest shooting range.

“It is a little different,” she said with a laugh. “Honestly, once the game started I don’t hear it. I think the [Issaquah players] are immune to it at this point.”