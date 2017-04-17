Woodinville AD Cathy Boyce returns from maternity leave 17 Apr 2017 05:18

Written by Derek Johnson

Bundled up against the elements, Cathy Boyce looked on as her Falcons took on Newport in a soccer match last Thursday at Pop Keeney Stadium.

The Woodinville athletic director had been on maternity leave since December, when she gave birth to a baby girl. But Boyce was back now, talking to a reporter while shouting encouragement to nearby Falcon goalie, Shea Bowdish.

Woodinville athletic director Cathy Boyce looks on during a Falcon soccer game. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “I’m excited to be back with the Woodinville Falcon family and we’re looking forward to raising her as a Falcon super fan,” Boyce said. “I really appreciate Terry Agnew stepping in for me and helping while I was gone. And for everyone’s support in the community, my family really appreciates that.”

Boyce talked about some exciting things happening within Woodinville athletics. This would include the fastpitch softball team, led by head coach Dani Weir. As of this writing, the Lady Falcons were 9-0 and ranked in the USA Super 25 national poll.

“Just incredible,” Boyce said. “I love the positivity that surrounds that program. I like how those ladies lead and how they’re such strong role models in the community. They understand that they are drawing the attention of a whole new group of [girls] who wish to grow up to be like them some day. They genuinely like playing and like playing with each other. That’s when you see success when those two aspects come together.”

Boyce also discussed the great success enjoyed by Woodinville teams last fall and winter, including football, gymnastics and girls basketball.

“It has been so much fun,” she said. “My favorite part of the job has been watching our Woodinville athletes compete. Seeing them work hard to be better each day. And getting to know our coaching staffs. They are good people and hard workers. Our coaches are strong advocates for their sports which does my heart good.”

Boyce also praised the facilities renovation from last fall, which has been a success, despite the occasional hiccup.

“Anytime you move into new or renovated facilities, there’s that move in period where you’re figuring out where things will be stored and working through those challenges,” she said. “We received our certificate of authenticity the night before our first volleyball game. We debuted the gym, and the announcer asked everyone to rise for the national anthem. And then it was, ‘Oh no, there’s no flag!’”

“So there have been some great highlights and great out takes from my time here,” Boyce said.