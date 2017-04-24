Falcons caught by surprise, fall to Mercer Island 24 Apr 2017 05:10

Written by Derek Johnson

On a beautiful and warm Friday evening, the Woodinville Falcons traveled to Mercer Island and fell to the Islanders 12-5.

Woodinville trailed 7-0 in the third quarter when Sam Farrington broke the ice with the first Falcon goal.

Woodinville's Ben Merry (#12) plays defense against Mercer Island's Stew Vassau. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Andrew Ng added two more goals in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to bring Woodinville back.

“They just beat us on the ground balls, and they were a lot quicker and faster than we anticipated,” Ng said. “It took us awhile to figure out their zone, which we don’t normally see.”

“It was a shock to see them play zone,” Woodinville’s Jeren Andreotti said.

Woodinville's Reid Rohrich tries to run clear of a defender. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “They were running it very, very well. And their offense was running their drills to perfection, and we aren’t the best cutting defense and it kind of took us by surprise again. Our man-to-man defense was good tonight, but it would fall apart when our midfielders would lose cutters through the center of the field.”

The Falcons record now sits at 2-3 in KingCo 4A and 3-6 overall.

Despite a string of four consecutive losses, team morale and pride remain high.

“That’s one good thing about our team is our brotherhood,” Ng said. “We’re always chirping at each other and making jokes. We’ll stay positive through these challenges.”

“I love our attitude,” Andreotti said. “After a tough loss like tonight, each of us goes home to think about what we’re going to do next. I heard some of my teammates say ‘let’s get to practice early on Monday and we’re going to work on clears and work on passing’ and that kind of thing. It feels great to be part of a team that is this dedicated and this willing to put in the work.”