Falcons walk away from Eastlake with a win 02 May 2017 05:05

Written by Derek Johnson

Baseball games are like grains of sand: No two are ever the same. No further evidence is needed after last Friday night’s game between Woodinville and Eastlake. Tyler Owens and Derek Hamer scored on bases loaded walks in the second inning, which were the game’s only runs. This helped lead the Falcons to a 2-0 win, which was Woodinville’s fourth in a row.

Wyatt Mosher delivers a pitch during his outstanding performance last Friday night at Falcon Field. (Photo by Dale Garvey) “You gotta do what you gotta do, right?” Woodinville’s Chris Wilson said. “It’s not always pretty.”

What was pretty (once again) was Woodinville’s pitching. Wyatt Mosher tossed five innings of shutout ball, as he walked two and struck out five. Reese Averill came in to close out the game with two scoreless innings in relief.

“Our pitching has been fantastic these last four games,” Mosher said. “We’ve been hitting the ball hard but right at people. If we can play a little more fundamental baseball and get our bunts down, move runners, we should win a lot of games [in the post season].”

Chris Wilson agreed.

“We’re getting on track,” Wilson said. “Our hitting has got to come around a bit more. We’re in here everyday after practice. Some of us are hitting. That will come. Our pitching right now is outstanding and hopefully our hitting will come around and we’ll get on track.”

With the Eastlake win, Woodinville improved its record to 8-5 in KingCo 4A and 12-7 overall. The visiting Wolves fell to 5-8. 9-10. The Falcons have one more regular season game on May 1st at Issaquah. The KingCo 4A Tourney will start this Friday at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.

Woodinville has won the KingCo Tourney twice in the past four seasons. The Falcons have also gone to the State Final 4 twice in the past three years.

“We’ve got something about us,” Mosher said. “We had a mentality change halfway through this year. We were playing a bit soft. We were playing good baseball but we weren’t competing very well. We kind of turned that on a couple weeks ago. Now that we’ve got that competitive aspect to our team back, I think we’re going to do really well.”

MOSHER MAKING PROGRESS

Wyatt Mosher spent last year as a reliever for the Falcons. Now in his junior season, the 6’4” left-hander has steadily improved as a solid contributor as a starting pitcher. He’s 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA, with wins in his last two starts.

“I came in this year with high expectations with myself and the team and I try to do my job every time I’m on the bump,” Mosher said. “I struggled with the [strike] zone a little bit at the beginning of the season. And I went back to fundamentals and to pound the zone and throw as many strikes as I could. If they hit they hit it... Throw strikes and see what happens.”

And his thoughts on being a taller pitcher?

“I think sometimes it’s harder to keep everything together,” Mosher said. “Everything is longer and there’s more weight and more things going different places. But I think overall it gives you an advantage with a down angle – if you can control it.”