Seniors reflect on prep careers as season ends 10 May 2017 09:43

Written by Derek Johnson

The season ended the way it began: With a 1-0 game. Back on March 11, the Falcons defeated Meadowdale 1-0 to get their season off on the right foot. But over the next two months, Woodinville would lose 14 of their last 15 games, including a 1-0 loss to Inglemoor last Tuesday night, which ended the season.

“It was too bad that we couldn’t have come out with the win,” senior Alex Wilkins said. “Because I feel like this team has gotten so much better throughout the year. I don’t feel like the record is indicative of how we’ve played. We always have one small mistake each game that kills us.”

Woodinville's Armeen Farrange (right) battles for possession of the ball. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Senior goalie Shea Bowdish agreed.

“At the start of the year we were eleven guys on the field playing for ourselves,” Bowdish said. “But as the year has progressed, we have played more as a team, more as a unit. That has been huge. Also, individual skill development has been huge this year. We have a really, really young team. So getting them onto the field with the older guys and seeing them improve has been fun to see.”

Along with Wilkins and Bowdish, Woodinville’s outgoing seniors were Samuel Jacobs, Hayden King, Emre Onen, Torin Frever and Jake Kim.

“It’s like my last time playing any sport in Pop Keeney [Stadium] in general,” said Kim, who also excelled as a pass rusher for the football team. “I will be watching from the stands next year for football and soccer.”

Kim, Wilkins and Bowdish were asked for their favorite memories from the year. Kim offered the 2-1 win over Inglemoor on April 18th.

“It was magical,” Kim said. “Being down 1-0 and coming back to win. Which never ever happened all year obviously. That was a fun night. We played together. And I enjoyed my teammates, they are a nice group of guys.”

Jake Kim will attend Pepperdine University in the fall to pursue a double major. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Wilkins, on the other hand, cited the season opener.

“My favorite was when I scored the game winner with five minutes left to beat Meadowdale,” Wilkins said. “That was great.”

Bowdish reflected on the big picture and the end of his playing career.

“Just playing with my classmates at Woodinville has been the best part of it,” Bowdish said. “Every day after school going out and having fun on the field with everyone I know. Sharing the love for the game and playing together and playing with friends.

“I never really thought it would end,” Bowdish added. “For the past five years I’ve been playing junior high or high school soccer. And for the past 11-12 years I’ve been playing club ball year round. It’s going to be interesting having some time off.”