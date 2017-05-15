Wang/Perez go out with a bang; Buhrmann finishes third 15 May 2017 05:11

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville tennis represented well last week at the KingCo 4A tournament at Skyline High School. The doubles team of Cindy Wang and Kat Perez surprised all onlookers by winning their first two matches and reaching the second day of competition.

Senior Kat Perez finished her prep career on a strong note. (Photo by Derek Johnson) “They’re two singles players who formed a doubles team,” Woodinville coach Jay McGinness said. “Kat has played doubles on and off during the season. I know she can play doubles real well and she is such a personable player and can work well with lots of people. Cindy is new to playing doubles. They talk well and they look like they’re smiling and staying loose. They’re enjoying themselves out there and that makes a big difference.”

Wang and Perez opened play by defeating Issaquah’s team of Verberg/Hughes 6-4, 6-4. They followed that up by shocking Issaquah’s Juhn/Panah 6-4, 6-4. Juhn/Panah had entered the tourney as the #4 doubles seed.

“I’m just really happy that we got this far, because I didn’t think we would get this far,” Perez said. “I played Kingco last year and I didn’t get far at all, so this is nice.”

“Communication is key,” Wang said. “How we cheer each other on, and be positive. We always thought we were going to win, [and we] never allow ourselves to think otherwise.”

“That’s why it’s good to have a good doubles team that talks to each other and complements each other,”

McGinness said. “I always talk about celebrating the things that people are doing well. The ones who do are the ones who play better and stay loose. Their natural abilities shine through.”

Woodinville's Abigail Buhrmann poses for a photo at the KingCo Tourney. (Courtesy Photo)ABIGAIL BUHRMANN TAKES THIRD PLACE

Freshman sensation Abigail Buhrmann made a splash in her first prep season of tennis. The 14-year old took third place at the KingCo 4A Tournament.

The Woodinville Weekly witnessed her first match on May 8th, against Newport’s Rena Song. Buhrmann prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. The two girls sustained long rallies and looked evenly matched in the early going. But Buhrmann’s arsenal of strengths enabled her to pull away and prevail.

Teammate Katrina Springer also participated, losing in the first round to Skyline’s Monsi Pingili 6-4, 6-0. In doubles, Woodinville’s team of Matthews/Dmitrovsky lost to Issaquah’s Ball/Jo 6-0, 6-3.